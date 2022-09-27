"I am delighted to play with him, to rub shoulders with him on a daily basis" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi heaps praise on club teammate

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi has heaped praise on club teammate Neymar Jr., while adding that he is happy to play with him regularly.

The two South American behemoths reunited last year when Messi made the switch to PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona. The duo previously spent five years together playing for the Blaugrana before Neymar was sold to PSG for a world-record €222 million fee in 2017.

They formed an incredible partnership with Luis Suarez, growing into one of the most fearsome attacking trios in the world. Dubbed the 'MSN,' the triumvirate of forwards led the club to a UEFA Champions League title and two La Liga crowns.

Heaping praise on Neymar in a recent interview, Messi said he was delighted to play with the Brazilian superstar on a daily basis.

"With Ney, we know each other by heart, we had a blast together at Barca," Messi told TUDN (via Asianet).

"And then life allowed us to find ourselves in Paris. I am delighted to play with him, to rub shoulders with him on a daily basis!" the Argentine added.

Lionel Messi and Neymar start the new season in emphatic fashion for PSG

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr., along with Kylian Mbappe, have helped PSG start the new season in emphatic fashion.

The Argentine has scored six and assisted eight goals in 11 matches this season. Neymar, meanwhile, has banged in 11 goals and also provided eight assists so far in the new season.

Mbappe has also been an active contributor, racing to 10 goals in nine appearances this season.

The form of their front three has helped the Parisians take an early lead in the Ligue 1 table. They are currently atop the standings with 22 points in eight matches, leading second-placed Olympique Marseille by two points.

They have also won both their Champions League matches so far, defeating Juventus at home and Maccabi Haifa in an away fixture.

Lionel Messi and Co. will next be in action on Saturday, October 1, when they take on OGC Nice in a Ligue 1 clash.

