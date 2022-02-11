“I didn’t care that he was my England teammate” – Rooney reveals he was ‘buzzing’ when John Terry missed penalty against Manchester United in Champions League final

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has revealed how he felt after John Terry missed a penalty in the 2008 Champions League final.

The Chelsea centre-back famously slipped and skied his effort over the bar. After that, the Red Devils goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar kept out Nicolas Anelka to win the title. Rooney was also on target in the shootout as Sir Alex Ferguson's side clinched their third trophy in the competition.

The 36-year-old was asked about Terry's infamous slip on that memorable night in Moscow in a recent interview with SPORTbible, where he said:

“Yes, brilliant. You're emotions are up and down, I didn't care that he was my England teammate at all, I was buzzing he missed, you celebrate and you realize you've got to score the next penalty, but when Edwin saved the penalty of Anelka for the next few minutes you're just running round and celebrating.”

The match ended 1-1 in normal time after Frank Lampard canceled out Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal. With nothing separating the Premier League rivals in extra-time either, the finals headed into a penalty shootout.

After four successful conversions, Ronaldo missed his effort, handing Chelsea the advantage.

SPORTbible @sportbible



on winning the Champions League and THAT red card against Portugal at the 2006 World Cup... "I sent someone into Portugal's dressing room to get @Cristiano out. I think he might have been thinking "What's going to happen here?!" @WayneRooney on winning the Champions League and THAT red card against Portugal at the 2006 World Cup... "I sent someone into Portugal's dressing room to get @Cristiano out. I think he might have been thinking "What's going to happen here?!"@WayneRooney on winning the Champions League and THAT red card against Portugal at the 2006 World Cup... https://t.co/zdOJm6JC79

Terry stepped up to take what could've been the winning penalty for his side. However, he lost his footing while making the run and ended up firing his shot into row Z.

After three more penalties, Anelka saw his penalty attempt at sudden death kept out by Van der Sar. With this, Manchester United celebrated a 6-5 victory and the 2007-08 Champions League title.

Rooney left Manchester United in 2017 after 13 years illustrious years to rejoin boyhood club Everton, but lasted just a year. In 2018, he moved to D.C. United in the MLS before seeing out his playing career at Derby County, following which he assumed the managerial position there.

Chelsea and Manchester United seeing different results in future finals

While United reached two more finals after this, in 2009 and 2011, they were beaten on both occasions by Barcelona.

Chelsea, though, ended up victorious in both their finals since the Moscow heartbreak. The first was a famous 2012 triumph against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, winning on penalties. The second title came last year after overcoming Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 1-0.

Also Read Article Continues below

933 KFM @933kfm Chelsea are Champions League winners for 2021. The Blue Boys from London beat Manchester City 1-0 in Porto to lift the European crown for their second time.



It’s now Party time for Thomas Tuchel and his boys; congratulations! Chelsea are Champions League winners for 2021. The Blue Boys from London beat Manchester City 1-0 in Porto to lift the European crown for their second time. It’s now Party time for Thomas Tuchel and his boys; congratulations! https://t.co/Z7XiwzzTEo

Edited by Aditya Singh