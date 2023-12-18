“I didn’t come out on top very often but when you do it’s very pleasing” - Chelsea legend John Terry names 2 toughest opponents of his career

During the UEFA Champions League last-16 draw in Nyon on December 18, Switzerland, Chelsea legend John Terry named the two toughest opponents he had faced in his career.

During the event, the 43-year-old recalled the Blues' 2004-05 Champions League encounter against Barcelona, saying (via Sport Bible):

"In my generation, I feel that Barcelona was the best team that I ever faced and had some of the best players in the world. So playing against those players and testing yourself, which was very difficult at times, were great memories. On that occasion we managed to win so it leaves great memories."

He went on to specifically name two of his toughest-ever opponents:

"Two of the guys in that team were Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho. Messi was on my side on the pitch unfortunately for me. At the end of your career, when you look back on those moments – you’re very proud.

"I didn’t come out on top very often but when you do it’s very pleasing. It was a privilege to play alongside those guys."

Terry faced Messi eight times during his career, winning twice, losing once and drawing five times. Meanwhile, he faced Ronaldinho seven times, winning twice, losing twice, and drawing thrice.

Terry enjoyed a remarkable record of 717 appearances for Chelsea, winning five Premier League titles and one Champions League, among other honors. He was a consistent figure during the club's golden era, having spent 19 years at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea and Liverpool eye Leverkusen's rising star, with transfer market war on the horizon

Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool gearing up for another potential clash in the transfer market. This time, the spotlight is on Bayer Leverkusen's young defender Piero Hincapie. Both clubs, having previously fought to sign talents like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, now find themselves chasing the same player once more.

According to reports from CaughtOffside (via The Chelsea Chronicle), Hincapie has piqued the interest of these English giants. It's believed that the Reds are making aggressive moves to outpace the Blues in this race. However, securing the 21-year-old won't come cheap, as Leverkusen are expected to hold out for a substantial offer of around €70 million.

Chelsea's pursuit seems driven by a pressing need to bolster their defense, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding the potential exit of defenders. Thiago Silva's contract is set to conclude in the summer, while Trevoh Chalobah could be on his way out of the club in due course.

Hincapie has already played 91 games for Bayer Leverkusen since August 2021, with 15 games coming this season across all competitions.