"I didn’t even need to think" - Jude Bellingham explains reason for joining Real Madrid despite interest from multiple European clubs

Jude Bellingham has revealed why he joined Real Madrid last summer despite interest from top European clubs.

Bellingham joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund for a reported €103 million fee. The Englishman was one of the top young prospects in the world during his time at Dortmund and his form made top clubs take notice.

Manchester City and Liverpool were among clubs particularly linked with a move for Bellingham. The 20-year-old, however, has said that joining Los Merengues was a no-brainer for him. He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"I spoke to a lot of clubs last summer. But as soon as Real Madrid came in it was a no-brainer. I didn't even need to think. Real Madrid project, the future plan, the players... I jumped at the decision to join them, no other way."

Bellingham, since his summer move, has made 34 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 20 goals and providing 10 assists across competitions. While his talent was evident, the youngster's goal contribution rate has taken fans and experts aback. Bellingham looks to be an indispensable part of the Madrid giants' midfield in the near future.

Jude Bellingham previews the second leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City

The first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City ended 3-3 at the Santiago Bernabeu last week. As a result, the stakes are high for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, April 17.

In a pre-match press conference, Jude Bellingham shared his honest assessment of the Cityzens, acknowledging the reigning English and European champions' quality. He said (via BBC):

"Everyone's spoken a lot about them [City], they're treble winners and rightly so, they're an amazing team. But you've got to understand that that's the impression from the outside and the feeling from everyone else."

Bellingham, though, reminded everyone that Los Merengues, in their own right, boast a spectacular squad. Hence, the second leg between the two teams could be a nail-biting affair.

