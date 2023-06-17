“I didn’t know much, I was half lazy” – Argentina star Thiago Almada caught by surprise after MLS question from Lionel Messi

Argentina star Thiago Almada has shared the conversation he had with Lionel Messi about the MLS.

Messi recently announced that he will join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract. Almada plays in the United States for Atlanta United.

Speaking about the conversation with Messi he had, Almada told TyC Sport:

"The other day (Messi) asked me, and I was half behind with that information. He wanted to know what the tournament and the matches were like. I didn't know much. I was half lazy. Then I'll find out, I told him."

He added:

"I'm happy that Lionel can come to the league. People are crazy about his arrival. They're going to enjoy it a lot, and they're going to treat him very well."

Lionel Messi will bring an end to his time in European football with his move to Inter Miami. The Argentine represented clubs like Barcelona and PSG. He will now embark on a new journey in the MLS.

Messi's new club, though, are rock-bottom in the MLS at the moment.

What Argentina boss said about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami move?

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami came as a surprise to many. Fans expected the superstar attacker to make a return to Barcelona upon the expiration of his PSG contract. He was also linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

However, Messi decided to join MLS side Inter Miami instead. While not many expected the move to happen, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said that he wants his superstar to be happy wherever he plays:

“I’m very happy that he has decided to go and play for a club in a city that is going to treat him very well. Regardless of the league or the country, the important thing is that he feels good in the city and in the club. I believe he’ll have the conditions to enjoy himself there -- he deserves it.”

Inter Miami are co-owned by former Manchester United and Real Madrid ace David Beckham. Messi's move to the club has significantly grown its social media following.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes