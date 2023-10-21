"I didn’t realise quite how good he was" - Peter Crouch heaps praise on 22-year-old Liverpool star ahead of Everton clash

Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch has waxed lyrical about Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of the Merseyside derby on Saturday (October 21).

The Hungary international has impressed since moving to Anfield from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of €70 million this summer. He has started every Premier League fixture for Jurgen Klopp so far, bagging a goal in eight matches.

Speaking to Virgil van Dijk about the club's summer signings, Crouch said on TNT Sports‘ Around The Block feature (via Empire of the Kop):

“Szoboszlai, for me, I don’t know, he just looks like a Rolls-Royce, like a top player. I didn’t realise quite how good he was until I saw him close up.”

Crouch then asked Van Dijk whether Szoboszlai has impressed him the most among the new signings, to which the Liverpool captain replied:

"He’s been an outstanding player for us so far. The energy he showed, the will to win. 80, 90 minutes, he keeps running.”

The two Reds stars have shared the pitch seven times but are yet to manage a joint goal contribution. Expect the pair to start their club's upcoming Premier League fixture against Everton.

Currently, Liverpool are placed fourth with 17 points from eight matches, twelve places and 10 points ahead of their weekend opponents.

Jurgen Klopp names players who need to fill in for Liverpool's Andrew Robertson after his shoulder injury

Andrew Robertson (via Getty Images)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has named three players who could deputize at left-back in the absence of the injured Andrew Robertson. Speaking in the press conference ahead of the Merseyside derby, Klopp said Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, and youth team star Luke Chambers could take up the position.

Klopp confirmed that Robertson will need surgery for his dislocated shoulder after picking up the injury in Scotland's recent 2-0 loss to Spain on October 12. On the left-back situation, the German said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Very important to have players like that. Thank god it's not only Kostas we have like that. Joe Gomez can play the position. Luke Chambers and other young boys. Young kids are really showing up."

Although the former Borussia Dortmund boss named the 19-year-old Chambers as an option, he is unlikely to feature, having managed one Premier League appearance in his career.

Tsimikas is the most likely replacement, being a natural left-sided full-back as compared to Gomez, who often plays at centre-back.