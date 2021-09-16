"I didn't really have a lot of work" – Club Brugge star claims PSG draw was far from difficult

PSG recorded a disappointing draw in their Champions League opener against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

All eyes were on PSG's star-studded attack consisting of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe during yesterday's clash with the Belgian club. However, the three forwards failed to step up to the plate, with Ander Herrera scoring their only goal in a 1-1 draw.

Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has now come out and stated that he barely had any work to do during the encounter.

"I didn’t really have a lot of work to do, we played very well collectively," Simon Mignolet was quoted as saying after the game.

"We didn’t concede chances against a team with an incredible attack. You can’t mark them one on one, they have so much quality to get past you.

"We tried to defend collectively to not leave them with any spaces. I made two or three saves, that weren’t that difficult."

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was left disappointed by his team's lackluster display, admitting no one was happy in the squad following the result.

He said:

"Nobody in the team can be happy with their performance and nobody can be happy with this result. We came here to take points. All the points.

"Hats off to Club Brugge. They wanted it more than us tonight and they deserved the point. We didn’t have a good evening. We have to stay calm, keep working and take the time we need. Things will get better."

Ander Herrera scored PSG's only goal of the game

PSG need to improve to win the Champions League

The signing of Lionel Messi during the summer transfer window raised PSG's hopes of winning the Champions League this season. Their star-studded forward line will surely scare many teams across Europe.

However, if there's anything we learned from their 1-1 draw with Club Brugge, it is definitely that having great players won't be enough. Mauricio Pochettino's men need to step up as a team if they want to go all the way in Europe this season.

PSG will surely not find it easy. Their group is one of the toughest in the Champions League this season, with Manchester City and RB Leipzig also in contention for a spot in the knockout phase.

It remains to be seen if there'll be improvements in the coming weeks.

