“I didn’t see this kind of personality when we destroyed United” – Guardiola hits back at former Manchester United stars Evra and Berbatov after Man City criticism

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit back at former Manchester United stars Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov following criticism over the Cityzens' exit from the Champions League.

Guardiola's City suffered a devastating 6-5 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of Europe's elite club competition.

Following the match, both Berbatov and Evra questioned the character of the Manchester City side. Guardiola has now hit back at the pair by recalling when he was in charge of the Barcelona side that beat United 3-1 in the Champions League final of 2009.

The Spaniard said (via MEN):

"The answer is easy, it’s the same character and personality that lost in Madrid that we have had for the last years. Specialist former players like Berbatov, Seedorf and Evra and these types of people weren't there - I've played against them and I didn't see this kind of personality when we destroyed United in the Champions League final."

Guardiola strongly defended the personality of his squad and continued:

"You cannot have personality because you concede two goals in one minute after you have chances to score? And after the last four games, we scored 19 goals so we have incredible personality and these kinds of things? I'm sorry but I completely disagree. Personality is what we have done in the last five years every three days in all competitions."

Manchester United's current situation shows the impact Pep Guardiola has had at Manchester City

Manchester City are flourishing despite Champions League disappointment.

Ten years ago, Manchester City claimed their first Premier League title at the expense of neighbors Manchester United. Sergio Aguero's last-minute strike against QPR shocked the football world as City claimed the league title in the most dramatic of circumstances.

The Cityzens had managed to beat United to the title through a superior goal difference, and since then, both sides have undergone contrasting periods.

Sir Alex Ferguson would retire the following season while lifting the Premier League but Manchester United have failed to win the title ever since.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have transformed into a top European side and although they have stumbled in the Champions League, they have been dominant domestically. Guardiola's side are eyeing a fourth league title triumph since the Spaniard took over in 2016.

Guardiola's dominance in the Premier League shows just how much of a nosedive Manchester United have taken. The Red Devils have hit rock bottom this season, as they have exited all cup competitions. They will also not be playing Champions League football next season.

