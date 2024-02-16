"I didn’t think he was very good" - Gabby Agbonlahor calls out Manchester United legend Gary Neville, claims he was 'carried' by David Beckham

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out Manchester United legend Gary Neville, insisting the former right-back used to get 'carried' by David Beckham's brilliance on the same flank.

The row between the two pundits started when Agbonlahor claimed in January that he did not find former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic hard to play against.

Neville responded with an X-rated dig at the former Aston Villa star. The Englishman said on The Overlap (via UtdDistrict):

"A guy who's played against #mufc 21 times and won once and f**king shouts his mouth off..."

Agbonlahor has now issued a response of his own on talkSPORT. The pundit first explained his comments about Vidic, stating that it was merely his opinion, before having a go at Neville. He said:

“It might have upset Gary Neville but I did get the winner at Old Trafford in a 1-0 win. He can say 21 games and won once but it's more about your personal experience like playing against Gary Neville – I didn’t think he was very good.

“But that was the latter part of his career. Maybe when he was younger he was better but the Gary Neville I played against, it was easy. We targeted his side because he was slow on the ball and slow getting back in.

“Look at the game when he retired against West Brom where he had a shocker. It was because he was older so it was easier to play against him but during his younger years, of course, he was a top player even though [David] Beckham carried him on that right-hand side."

Manchester United will face Luton Town in the Premier League next at Kenilworth Road on Sunday (18 February).

"They say he has no man management skills" - Pundit makes huge Erik ten Hag sack claim despite upturn in Manchester United's form

TalkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil has claimed that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be sacked at the end of the season, despite their recent upturn in form.

The Red Devils had a dismal start to the 2023-24 campaign that saw them get brutally knocked out of Europe, finishing last in their UEFA Champions League group.

However, Manchester United have rediscovered some of their form recently and are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions. The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League table, six points away from the top four.

Despite this turnaround, Brazil expects Ten Hag to get the sack this summer unless the club win some silverware this season. He said (via The Mirror):

"Unless Manchester United go on a remarkable run, I still think Erik ten Hag will be gone by the end of the season. I honestly don't think that the players are having him. There's always a chance that winning silverware, maybe the FA Cup could be enough to keep him in the job though."

H‌e added:

"If they start scoring more goals and getting the fans behind them then things might change, but they've just had so many performances this season where you think, 'Oh my God, come on, you're better than this!'

"But the last few games, including that win over Aston Villa, have been a bit better so we'll see. The whispers I'm hearing are the players are not having him. They say he has no man management skills whatsoever."