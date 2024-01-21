“Whenever he came tight, I’d spin in behind him” - Agbonlahor names Manchester United legend as most overrated center-back in Premier League history

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has called former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic the most overrated center-back in Premier League history.

Vidic's tenure at Old Trafford saw him win numerous trophies under Sir Alex Ferguson, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League victory. The Serbian made 300 appearances for United from 2005 to 2014, and his impressive career also included a stint at Inter Milan after leaving Old Trafford as a legend.

However, Vidic's trophies with Manchester United have not impressed Agbonlahor. In a conversation on TalkSPORT recently, the former England striker was asked to name the most overrated center-back in Premier League history. He responded (via Sport Bible):

“I’ve said it before, I didn’t find Vidic hard to play against. Whenever he came tight, I’d spin in behind him. I could hold the ball up against him. Other players might say different, but that's my opinion.”

Agbonlahor also criticized Vidic’s former teammate at Manchester United, Gary Neville, adding:

“Poor player on his day. Just lucky to be at a great club.”

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov tips Karim Benzema for Old Trafford move

Dimitar Berbatov believes Karim Benzema would be an 'interesting addition' to Manchester United's squad. The Real Madrid legend has been the subject of rumors linking him to a Premier League move this January.

The 36-year-old has been suspended from Al-Ittihad's first team after failing to turn up for training. It has also been suggested that he is questioning his departure from Europe and wants to return.

In a conversation with Betfair, Berbatov discussed Benzema's potential move to Old Trafford (via Daily Post):

"I have seen that Man United may be in the picture for Benzema as well. Someone has told me that maybe they will try to see what the situation is. I think Benzema will be an interesting addition to any team. He brings a team goals."

Berbatov continued:

"Let’s see what Man United do in January, but why shouldn’t Man United sign him? He brings experience and goals. He’s been at Real Madrid before so maybe he’s talking to Raphael Varane right now. Asking how training is, how Ten Hag is and what Manchester is like."

He added:

"Benzema is not happy where he is from what we’ve all read and he just wants to play football. He doesn’t play for the money anymore, he has all the money already so he is an option for Manchester United.”

Benzema has a commendable record in the Saudi Pro League, with nine goals and five assists in 15 matches. However, a move away from the Middle East could be on the cards for the Frenchman.