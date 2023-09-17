“I didn’t want to bother him” – Leo Campana sheds light on meeting Lionel Messi for the first time inside Inter Miami dressing room

Inter Miami forward Leonardo Campana has opened up about his first meeting with superstar Lionel Messi. The Argentine arrived at the South Florida-based MLS side on a free transfer this summer after a two-season stint with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi, 36, has hit the ground running at the Herons, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 11 games across three different competitions so far. This includes winning the inaugural Leagues Cup, the Herons' first-ever trophy in their five-year history.

Miami also reached the US Open Cup final, where they will play Houston Dynamo on September 27; while snapping an 11-game winless MLS run to move off the foot of the Eastern Conference. However, a Messi-less Miami side lost 5-2 against Atalanta United on Saturday, September 16 — their first loss across competitions since the Argentine icon's arrival.

Meanwhile, Campana, who scored a brace in the defeat, has extended his stay in Miami till 2027, as per the MLS website. In a recent interview (as quoted by Marca), the 23-year-old Ecuadorian said that he was floored by Messi's calmness and humility when they first met.

"I am usually one of the first to arrive. I entered the dressing room with my head down. I raise it and see that he was sitting next to me. I greeted him. He greeted me, and his calmness and his humility make you feel calm," Campana said.

'The other Leo', as Campana is fondly called, added that he enjoys training with Messi and also shares light moments with the legendary player.

"He didn't assimilate it. We chatted a little and, obviously, I was a little reserved. I didn't want to bother him, but little by little, we fit in very well. We talk. We laugh. We train well. We complement each other well, and I am enjoying every day with him, and with Jordi and Busi too."

Messi didn't travel with Tata Martino's squad to Atlanta ahead of a grueling schedule for the Herons, as they gear up to play seven games in the next 21 days.

What did Lionel Messi's teammate Leonardo Campana say on signing a new deal with Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Leonardo Campana has been a solid performer for the team since his arrival on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2022.

In 59 games across competitions, the 23-year-old has bagged 23 goals and five assists. This includes nine goals and three assists in 21 games in the MLS this season and another two strikes in three US Open Cup games.

On signing his new Inter Miami contract, Campana said he's 'motivated' and 'excited' to give his all to the club. Having signed a four-year deal, he said (as per MLS website):

“I’m really happy to renew my contract for four more years with the team that has made me feel at home since my first day. I’m happy, motivated, and excited for everything to come at this club and for a great city like Miami."

Inter Miami next play Toronto in the MLS on September 20, where Lionel Messi is expected to feature.