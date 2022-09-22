“I didn’t want to sign for Chelsea to one day say I signed for Chelsea" - French international explains why he snubbed Stamford Bridge transfer

French right-back Jonathan Clauss has explained why he snubbed a move to Chelsea this summer in favor of Marseille.

The Blues were heavily interested in the highly-rated full-back, who had impressed during his two-year stay with Lens. He scored eight and assisted 19 goals for the Ligue 1 club after joining them in 2020.

But with the opportunity to play Champions League football on offer this summer, Clauss decided to move on. However, he snubbed the west London side's interest to stay in France as Marseille signed him for €7.5 million on a three-year deal.

Stating that the French giants 'ticked all the boxes', including Champions League football, the defender reasoned:

“I didn’t want to sign for Chelsea to one day say I signed for Chelsea,” Clauss told Info Sport (via Evening Standard).

“It was really to try and keep playing, to discover the Champions League. Marseille ticked all the boxes I was looking for.”

Clauss has started all eight league matches for his new side, along with their two UEFA Champions League matches, so far. He has provided two assists in them. Marseille are currently second only to Paris Saint-Germain in the league table, with 20 points from eight matches.

Chelsea splash over €280 million in summer transfer window but struggle to start strongly

Chelsea signed as many as seven players permanently this summer, along with a loan addition to the first team. In the process, they spent over €280 million to reinforce the squad.

However, they didn't have the best of starts to the season which saw manager Thomas Tuchel face the sack. Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter was hired soon after and he has so far managed the side for just one encounter, a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg.

The Blues are currently seventh in the league table with 10 points from six matches. In the Champions League, they have lost and drawn one match apiece so far, leaving them at the bottom of their group.

