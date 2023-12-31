"I didn’t want to spend New Year’s like I did Christmas" - Chelsea star explains furious reaction at teammates despite 3-2 Luton win 

Chelsea star Thiago Silva has offered an explanation for his incensed post-match reaction after his side's narrow victory over Luton Town yesterday (December 30).

The Blues had an excellent first half against the Hatters. Cole Palmer opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a powerful left-footed strike. Noni Madueke doubled their lead 25 minutes later.

Palmer then grabbed his brace in the 70th minute of the second half, putting the Blues 3-0 up. What should've been a comfortable victory for Chelsea nearly turned into a nightmare towards the very end of the fixture.

Ross Barkley and Elijah Adebayo netted once each for Luton late into the second half, and the Hatters posed a strong attacking threat in the final minutes. However, they were unable to find the equalizer and the west Londoners walked away with all three points.

After the final whistle blew, Silva was visibly frustrated and was seen shaking his head in disappointment, given his side nearly squandered their substantial lead. The Brazil international also berated some of his teammates and turned away a cameraman approaching him post-match.

Silva took to social media and opened up about his reaction. The veteran center-half posted a story on Instagram with a caption that read (via football.london):

"Every professional athlete will always be pushing themselves harder and thinking they can do better. In a highly competitive league, it’s the details that secure 3 points. I just didn’t want to spend New Year’s like I did Christmas, sorry."

In another post, he added:

"But after seeing my kids smiling, [smile emoji] I was happy too! That's something not everyone shows! [smile emoji, laughing emoji]."

Chelsea will next face Championship side Preston in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup on January 6.

"We got what we wanted" - Mauricio Pochettino reflects on Chelsea's 3-2 win over Luton

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was elated after the Blues' 3-2 win over Luton despite his side's nervy finish to the fixture.

The Argentine manager emphasized the importance of ending the year on a victory and said after the match (via 90min):

"It is really important to finish 2023 well, look forward to 2024 to start well also. It's really good to finish with good feelings and go into the new year with momentum."

He added, analyzing Chelsea's performance against the Hatters:

"Overall, we were the better side and fully deserved the result. Too many positive performances. When you concede, you build the belief of the opponent."

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager concluded:

"We needed the three points and we got what we wanted."

The Blues are currently tenth in the Premier League table amid turbulent form under Pochettino this season. Chelsea have recorded eight wins, four draws, and eight losses after 20 league fixtures.

The west Londoners have their work cut out for them as they are 12 points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand as well.