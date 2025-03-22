“I didn’t want to stagnate” - Ex-Manchester United midfielder on why he left club under Ten Hag

Former Manchester United midfielder James Garner has opened up about his departure from the club under Erik ten Hag. He claimed his decision was driven by a strong desire to continue his development and avoid stagnation.

Garner, who had spent the previous season on loan at Nottingham Forest, was eager to make his mark at Manchester United in Erik ten Hag’s first season at the club. However, he said the Dutch manager’s inability to guarantee him some game time gave him the impression that he wasn’t part of the club’s plans.

The midfielder shed light on the circumstances that prompted his decision to leave Old Trafford in a recent discussion on More than A Match podcast.

“I felt like I had a chance because I’d proven myself on loan. They could see that I was serious to try and take up a spot, but obviously, the new manager came in, Ten Hag, and I got injured on the first day of pre-season, which killed me. I’ve come back and I want to show people that I’ve developed in the gym and all that, doing everything maxed out and all that stuff, and I’ve maxed out on my quad… I tore it basically," Garner said via Mirror.

“I was running and every time I planted on my right side it felt like my right side was 20 kilograms heavier than the left. It was weird, so I got a scan and I was out for three weeks. I missed the first few weeks of the new manager. That was his very first session and I was injured on the first day," he continued.

“He’s come to implement his new style and a new way of playing, and I got injured on the first day. I’m not saying I would have stayed. I could have. I might have hit the ground running on the first day and he might have thought ‘I’m keeping him, he’s good’. I might have suited him, but we’ll never know.”

Garner continued:

"We went to Thailand and came back. I played one or two games, but didn’t play as well as I’d liked, coming back from injury, being nervous and wanting to impress. And then it was kind of a conversation, so I went to see him [Ten Hag] and I said ‘honestly I kind of want some kind of answer whether I’m going to play a part of this season."

“He said ‘you’re going to play a part, but I’m not going to promise anything.’ I thought I’d got my answer. I’m not scared to go out of my comfort zone. I think it’s time now to go and play. I didn’t want to stagnate, I didn’t want to sit on the bench after playing every single game in the season before," he concluded.

James Garner grew through the ranks at Manchester United. He joined the club’s academy at the tender age of seven and was promoted to the senior team in 2020. However, he struggled to break into the first team and was loaned to other English clubs. He left his childhood club permanently in 2022 for Everton for a reported fee of €10.4 million.

Ruben Amorim wants Manchester United to sign £50m-rated Premier League star – Reports

According to The Sun, Ruben Amorim wants Manchester United to go all out for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The Red Devils made their first two permanent signings in the January transfer window under Amorim’s first season in charge - Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu.

United initially found it difficult to bring in new players due to FFP concerns, but their loan moves for Anthony and Marcus Rashford allowed additions to be made.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Manchester United would be keen to make a few more signings, and Branthwaite, 22, is now on their radar, courtesy of Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils reportedly made an offer of £50 million for Branthwaite last summer, but it was turned down. It was said that the Toffees were holding out for at least £70 million for the defender who signed a long-term contract in 2023.

While a move to Manchester United could be seen as an upgrade for Branthwaite, it was reported that the defender said he would leave Everton if a club playing in the Champions League make an acceptable bid.

From the look of things, it doesn’t look like Manchester United will qualify for Europe’s premier football club competition next season through their Premier League finishing position. As such, they will have to win the Europa League to prise the defender from the Merseyside club this summer.

