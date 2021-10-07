"I had different options, but Mourinho had a goal" - Tammy Abraham reveals why he swapped Chelsea for Roma

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has given an insight into the conversation he had with Jose Mourinho before signing for AS Roma this summer. Abraham has enjoyed an impressive start to life in Italy and believes he made the right decision in joining the Serie A giants.

Abraham ended the 2019-20 season as Chelsea's top goal-scorer in the Premier League with 15 goals in 34 appearances. The England international, however, fell down the pecking order at Chelsea last season after the arrivals of Timo Werner and Thomas Tuchel.

He still managed to score 12 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for the club. The 24-year-old shocked fans and pundits by deciding to sign for Jose Mourinho's AS Roma.

Tammy Abraham recently revealed the conversation he had with the former Chelsea boss before signing for the Italian side.

"I feel like it was home, being around London, being around England. It was home. I think I had to open my wings a bit and make a choice and I chose Italy and would not change it," said Abraham.

"I had different options. There were so many clubs I was speaking to at the time. Italy came and I spoke to Jose Mourinho. He had a goal. I could see where he wanted Roma to go and see where he wants to take them and I wanted to be part of the process," added the former Chelsea man.

"The first thing he said to me was when I picked up the phone, he was like 'do you want to enjoy some sun or stay in the rain?' I laughed," revealed Tammy Abraham.

Abraham has scored four goals in ten appearances for AS Roma in all competitions this season. The striker has been unlucky as he has already hit the crossbar six times already this campaign.

Times Sport @TimesSport "Mourinho is a good man and has helped me a lot so far. I have learnt so much tactically — as much as I have in my entire lifetime."Tammy Abraham tells @henrywinter why he moved to Roma and how he has adapted to live without mum’s cooking thetimes.co.uk/article/tammy-… "Mourinho is a good man and has helped me a lot so far. I have learnt so much tactically — as much as I have in my entire lifetime."Tammy Abraham tells @henrywinter why he moved to Roma and how he has adapted to live without mum’s cooking thetimes.co.uk/article/tammy-…

Tammy Abraham believes the decision to leave Chelsea to join AS Roma was the right one

Tammy Abraham at an England World Cup Qualifier Camp

Despite Timo Werner struggling to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League last season, the German received the backing of Frank Lampard and his successor Thomas Tuchel.

Tammy Abraham was often used as an impact substitute last season, despite scoring goals when given a chance.

bet365 @bet365 🗣️ Jose Mourinho on Tammy Abraham: "I am trying to create a monster of a forward for Gareth Southgate."The AS Roma striker has been called up for England. 🗣️ Jose Mourinho on Tammy Abraham: "I am trying to create a monster of a forward for Gareth Southgate."The AS Roma striker has been called up for England. https://t.co/v7Ira4iaCU

"I think the easy option would've been to stick around and sit down. Chelsea's a massive club, they will compete and try to win trophies so the easy option would've been to do that," said Abraham.

"I realised that I needed to go out and prove myself, I needed to play some games. I took a decision and it was the right one," he signed off.

Tammy Abraham is part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

