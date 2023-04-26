"I was disappointed to see you leave" - Ian Wright sends message to 'amazing' ex-Arsenal star who was sold on the cheap 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has told Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez he was disappointed when he left the club in 2020.

Martinez, 30, left the Emirates permanently in September 2020 after being on the Gunners' books for 10 years. The shot-stopper failed to establish himself as a prominent first-team member at the club. He managed 38 appearances across competitions, keeping 16 clean sheets.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner joined Villa and has gone on to become the Villians' undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. He has featured 32 times this season, keeping 13 clean sheets.

Wright has admitted that he was upset to see Martinez leave Arsenal. He told the goalkeeper on the Premier League's official YouTube channel:

“I can’t lie, I was disappointed to see you leave because in that moment, you were amazing."

Wright continued by alluding to the mere £16 million that Villa paid to lure him away from the Gunners:

“It must be tough though Emi when the manager says he’s my number one. I remember I sent you a message when you were leaving Arsenal, and I thought Villa got you for very, very cheap.”

Martinez has not only shone at club level but also on the international stage. He won the Golden Glove at the FIFA World Cup last December for a superb campaign. He made seven appearances, keeping three clean sheets. The Argentine produced an iconic save in La Abiceleste's final triumph over France.

West Ham manager David Moyes warns Arsenal off Declan Rice

Declan Rice is the Gunners' top target.

West Ham United manager David Moyes has sent a warning to Arsenal over their potential pursuit of Declan Rice.

Rice, 24, is being touted for a potential move to the Emirates in the summer. The Hammers captain has been in fine form, scoring four goals and providing as many assists in 41 games across competitions. This includes two goals in his last two games.

Reports claim that Arsenal are weighing up a club-record €100 million bid for Rice. However, Moyes has warned the Gunners that they will have to meet West Ham's valuation of the midfielder. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“My hope is that Dec thinks West Ham is the best place for him to be — and if somebody doesn’t come up with the right amount of money, it will continue to be the place he is as well."

Rice's contract with the Hammers expires in 2024, hence he will have just a year left on his deal in the summer. Mikel Arteta's side are looking to bolster their midfield in the summer and the Englishman is their top target.

