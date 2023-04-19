Arsenal preparing club-record €100m bid to sign Premier League superstar also wanted by Chelsea: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to table an offer of close to €100 million to sign West Ham United star and Chelsea target Declan Rice this summer.

According to Fichajes.net, Arsenal are eager to secure Rice's services this summer to fight on all fronts next season. Mikel Arteta’s side understand that West Ham United are not willing to let their captain leave for a nominal fee. This is why the Premier League leaders are reportedly prepared to splurge close to €100 million to persuade the Hammers this summer.

It is believed that Arteta would be delighted to have Rice in his ranks for the 2023-24 season.

If the deal goes through, Rice would become Arsenal’s most expensive arrival. Nicolas Pepe, who was signed from Lille for €80 million in 2019, is the current record-holder.

Meanwhile, Rice’s boyhood club (2007-2013) Chelsea remain interested in acquiring his services. As per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg (via talkSPORT), Chelsea are banking on Rice’s boyhood connection with the club to get him on their books this summer.

Rice was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer itself but the deal ultimately did not materialize.

Rice has been with West Ham since leaving Chelsea’s youth academy in 2013. The 41-cap England international has played 234 goals for West Ham United in all competitions so far, scoring 12 times and claiming 13 assists. His contract expires in June 2024.

Chelsea target Declan Rice produced a confident performance against Arsenal last weekend

West Ham United held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in Sunday’s (16 April) Premier League clash at the London Stadium. The 15th-placed side were rocked by two early goals from Gabriel Jesus (7 minutes) and Martin Odegaard (10 minutes). They, however, refused to roll over, securing a well-earned draw courtesy of goals from Said Benrahma (33 minutes) and Jarrod Bowen (54 minutes).

West Ham skipper Declan Rice not only controlled the game’s tempo from the middle of the park but he also put in quite a defensive shift. He completed 26 passes (70% accuracy), eight of which were into the final third. Additionally, Rice won three of his four tackles, made four interceptions, performed 11 recoveries, and won six duels.

