“I don’t blame Chalobah”, “Killed him there” - Chelsea fans point fingers at 21-year-old star after 3-1 loss against Brighton

Chelsea fans have directed the blame for their defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at midfielder Andrey Santos after they finished the game with ten players. The Blues fell to a second successive league defeat after receiving a red card in front of their fans at Stamford Bridge.
Enzo Maresca's side appeared to be in cruise control after the first half, before Trevoh Chalobah received a red card for denying a clear goalscoring chance at the start of the second half. The England international received his marching orders just eight minutes into the second half, resulting in a significant swing in momentum.
Chelsea suffered from being a man down for a second straight game, having lost goalkeeper Robert Sanchez inside five minutes at Old Trafford last week. The red card came from Chalobah reacting to a ball loss from Brazil international Santos by stopping Diego Gomez going through on goal.
The Blues fans were sympathetic towards the plight of Chalobah, who opted to take one for the team, and pointed fingers at the 21-year-old Santos, instead. A number of them took to X to share their opinions on the game and Santos' part in the defeat.
A fan blamed the red card on Santos' clumsiness in his action before the sending off.
Another fan pointed out that it was ridiculous to absolve Santos of the blame for the red card.
A fan absolved Chalobah of blame, stating that Santos 'killed' him.
Another fan pointed to Santos' inexperience as a reason for his error in the game.
A fan stated that Santos had all the blame for Chalobah's sending off.
Another fan put most of the blame of the red card on the young Brazilian midfielder.
Andrey Santos was handed a second successive start for Chelsea after impressing in recent games against Manchester United and Lincoln City. The youngster was sacrificed immediately after the red card, with Josh Acheampong coming on in his place to shore up the defence.
Brighton stun ten-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea succumbed to a second straight league defeat after Brighton & Hove Albion claimed a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge. The Blues suffered a third successive defeat to Fabian Hurzeler's side, having lost two of their three meetings in the 2024-25 season.
Enzo Maresca's side enjoyed a fine first half, with Enzo Fernandez heading home the opener after 24 minutes. The Blues came undone after Trevoh Chalobah was sent off for a last man tackle in the 58th minute, leaving them one man short.
Brighton took the initiative after the red card, and substitute Danny Welbeck headed them level in the 77th minute. The Seagulls took the lead in added time through Maxim De Cuyper before another Welbeck strike saw them round off the goalscoring deep into stoppage time.