"I don’t care" - Luis Enrique sets off on angry rant when quizzed about Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid rumours 

Manager Luis Enrique was seemingly irritated with relentless questioning from the media about Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The France superstar has entered into the final six months of his contract at Parc des Princes and continues to be linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Despite the imminent interest in the 25-year-old World Cup winner, Goal claims that the Parisian outfit haven't given up hopes of typing Mbappe down to a new deal.

When asked if he's tired of listening to rumors of Mbappe's potential departure in the summer, Enrique told Amazon Prime Video Sport France (via Goal):

“Do you know how many years I have been in the elite of world European football? Well, five in Madrid, eight in Barcelona as a player. As a coach, six at Barcelona, at Roma, at Celta Vigo. I played for Sporting Gijon.

"I was born in a locker room in which around it there are always comments from one person, from another, a rumour, a lie, and a lie is made. I’m so used to that, I don’t care.”

Liverpool are also said to be admirers of the former Monaco man and could move for the star in the summer. However, according to the aforementioned report, it is believed that there is a chance Mbappe remains in the French capital.

So far, the attacker has scored 238 goals and assisted 102 from 285 appearances for PSG across competitions. He's won Ligue 1 five times with the French giants but is yet to lay his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy.

PSG president makes feelings clear about Kylian Mbappe's future

PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi recently revealed that he, along with the club's management, are hopeful to keep Kylian Mbappe in Paris amid rumors of a move away.

The French striker continues to prove his worth to PSG, having bagged 26 goals and four assists from 25 matches across competitions. Speaking on Jerome Rothen's RMC podcast, Al Khelaifi said (via Mirror):

"I want Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG. He's the best player in the world and the best club for him is PSG. He is central to our project."

A move to Real Madrid would potentially earn Mbappe a better chance to win the UEFA Champions League, given the club have won this competition 14 times. Meanwhile, Liverpool are top of their domestic league and boast an incredible European pedigree, having won the Champions League six times.