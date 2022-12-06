"I don’t care how many old names you throw at me" - Fans feel Brazil superstar is the GOAT in his position after his heroics in 4-1 South Korea win

Brazil clinically dispatched South Korea 4-1 in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, December 5, and fans are raving about goalkeeper Alisson Becker's performance in the match.

The Liverpool star made five saves on the night and frustrated the Taegeuk Warriors with his incredible stops. He put in a Man-of-the-Match display even on a goal-crazy night for Brazil's forwards.

His only sore note was Paik Seung-ho's fantastic strike in the 76th minute that he couldn't keep out, robbing Alisson of a clean sheet. However, fans were thrilled with his performances regardless.

One supporter proclaimed on Twitter that he's never seen a goalkeeper like him, and many echoed his sentiments, with one in particular saying "it's actually true".

Another user said people are finally catching up to the reality that Alisson is indeed the best goalkeeper, while someone wrote "he's right".

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Alisson's stellar display in the South Korea win:

VisualGame @avisualgame I’ve never seen a keeper better than Alisson Becker, I don’t care how many old names you throw at me. I’ve never seen a keeper better than Alisson Becker, I don’t care how many old names you throw at me.

VisualGame @avisualgame Imo any fully accurate shot-stopping psxG model (none are publicly available) would show he would be a better shot stopper than every keeper of the last 20 years. Imo any fully accurate shot-stopping psxG model (none are publicly available) would show he would be a better shot stopper than every keeper of the last 20 years.

RAZSŽN⛩ @SS____899 VisualGame @avisualgame I’ve never seen a keeper better than Alisson Becker, I don’t care how many old names you throw at me. I’ve never seen a keeper better than Alisson Becker, I don’t care how many old names you throw at me. Same. twitter.com/avisualgame/st… Same. twitter.com/avisualgame/st…

Anfield Fix 🇵🇸 @AnfieIdFix VisualGame @avisualgame I’ve never seen a keeper better than Alisson Becker, I don’t care how many old names you throw at me. I’ve never seen a keeper better than Alisson Becker, I don’t care how many old names you throw at me. He’s being coached by Taffarel for both club and country now as well. Taffarel has been one of his biggest advocates since he became Internacional’s number 1. Even when people were raving about Ederson in Europe, Taffarel was pushing for Ali to be the next Brazilian number 1. twitter.com/avisualgame/st… He’s being coached by Taffarel for both club and country now as well. Taffarel has been one of his biggest advocates since he became Internacional’s number 1. Even when people were raving about Ederson in Europe, Taffarel was pushing for Ali to be the next Brazilian number 1. twitter.com/avisualgame/st…

The Beautiful Game @BeautifulGameJS VisualGame @avisualgame I’ve never seen a keeper better than Alisson Becker, I don’t care how many old names you throw at me. I’ve never seen a keeper better than Alisson Becker, I don’t care how many old names you throw at me. I’ve been saying this for a few years now, as soon as the masses pick up how incredible a modern goalkeeper he is he will be put up with the biggest names that have ever played in goal. twitter.com/avisualgame/st… I’ve been saying this for a few years now, as soon as the masses pick up how incredible a modern goalkeeper he is he will be put up with the biggest names that have ever played in goal. twitter.com/avisualgame/st…

wilsy @AlexWilsy__ twitter.com/avisualgame/st… VisualGame @avisualgame I’ve never seen a keeper better than Alisson Becker, I don’t care how many old names you throw at me. I’ve never seen a keeper better than Alisson Becker, I don’t care how many old names you throw at me. Nah cos it’s actually true Nah cos it’s actually true😂 twitter.com/avisualgame/st…

Rebzy @Thalamus___ VisualGame @avisualgame I’ve never seen a keeper better than Alisson Becker, I don’t care how many old names you throw at me. I’ve never seen a keeper better than Alisson Becker, I don’t care how many old names you throw at me. They are finally catching on twitter.com/avisualgame/st… They are finally catching on twitter.com/avisualgame/st…

Adam @Iupefiascox VisualGame @avisualgame I’ve never seen a keeper better than Alisson Becker, I don’t care how many old names you throw at me. I’ve never seen a keeper better than Alisson Becker, I don’t care how many old names you throw at me. He’s right tbf twitter.com/avisualgame/st… He’s right tbf twitter.com/avisualgame/st…

Luis Garcia @luchogarcia14 Having a Keeper that show up when need it, Brasil's got talent up front, fight in the middle and experience at the back and...

Alisson Becker!! Having a Keeper that show up when need it, Brasil's got talent up front, fight in the middle and experience at the back and...Alisson Becker!! https://t.co/Sy54YtMvRn

· @Raheem7ii Genuinely think Alisson might be a top 3 keeper ever on quality alone, only one I've seen in my lifetime who's been better is Neuer Genuinely think Alisson might be a top 3 keeper ever on quality alone, only one I've seen in my lifetime who's been better is Neuer

Red @TaintlessRed Alisson making amazing saves every match. It's like when Messi was at his peak his utter insane brilliance became viewed as par for the course. Alisson is that good. Best keeper I've seen. Alisson making amazing saves every match. It's like when Messi was at his peak his utter insane brilliance became viewed as par for the course. Alisson is that good. Best keeper I've seen.

- @AnfieldRd96 Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world, if you disagree I beg you go to your nearest hospital for an MRI scan for your head. Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world, if you disagree I beg you go to your nearest hospital for an MRI scan for your head.

Brazil dispatch South Korea to set-up last-eight clash with Croatia

Brazil cruised past South Korea in the Round of 16 to set-up a quarter-final clash with Croatia on Friday at the Education City Stadium.

Selecao Canarinho struck four goals in the first-half alone, the most by a team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far as the Taegeuk Warriors were left battered.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring with a cool finish into the top-right corner before Neymar doubled their advantage from the penalty spot.

Richarlison made it 3-0 in the 29th minute from a wonderful team move. Lucas Paqueta added a fourth goal another seven minutes later as the game was already done and dusted.

Brazil took their feet off the pedal in the second-half and allowed Korea to snatch a goal back but it was just a consolation for the Asian side on an otherwise forgetful night.

Selecao's pursuit of a sixth FIFA World Cup title continues against Croatia in the next round on Friday in another potential cracker.

The Vatreni beat Japan 3-1 on penalties earlier in the day and are looking to reach consecutive semi-finals for the first time in their history.

