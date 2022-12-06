"I don’t care how many old names you throw at me" - Fans feel Brazil superstar is the GOAT in his position after his heroics in 4-1 South Korea win

Brazil clinically dispatched South Korea 4-1 in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, December 5, and fans are raving about goalkeeper Alisson Becker's performance in the match.
The Liverpool star made five saves on the night and frustrated the Taegeuk Warriors with his incredible stops. He put in a Man-of-the-Match display even on a goal-crazy night for Brazil's forwards.
His only sore note was Paik Seung-ho's fantastic strike in the 76th minute that he couldn't keep out, robbing Alisson of a clean sheet. However, fans were thrilled with his performances regardless.
One supporter proclaimed on Twitter that he's never seen a goalkeeper like him, and many echoed his sentiments, with one in particular saying "it's actually true".
Another user said people are finally catching up to the reality that Alisson is indeed the best goalkeeper, while someone wrote "he's right".
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Alisson's stellar display in the South Korea win:
Brazil dispatch South Korea to set-up last-eight clash with Croatia
Brazil cruised past South Korea in the Round of 16 to set-up a quarter-final clash with Croatia on Friday at the Education City Stadium.
Selecao Canarinho struck four goals in the first-half alone, the most by a team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far as the Taegeuk Warriors were left battered.
Vinicius Junior opened the scoring with a cool finish into the top-right corner before Neymar doubled their advantage from the penalty spot.
Richarlison made it 3-0 in the 29th minute from a wonderful team move. Lucas Paqueta added a fourth goal another seven minutes later as the game was already done and dusted.
Brazil took their feet off the pedal in the second-half and allowed Korea to snatch a goal back but it was just a consolation for the Asian side on an otherwise forgetful night.
Selecao's pursuit of a sixth FIFA World Cup title continues against Croatia in the next round on Friday in another potential cracker.
The Vatreni beat Japan 3-1 on penalties earlier in the day and are looking to reach consecutive semi-finals for the first time in their history.
