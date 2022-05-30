"I don’t care what other people think!" - Liverpool stars react as 500,000 fans turn up for parade despite UCL defeat to Real Madrid

Liverpool celebrated the end of the 2021-22 season with an open bus parade with their fans on the streets of the city. This comes a day after the Reds suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Paris.

However, the Champions League defeat did not deflate fans' morale as they flocked out in numbers to celebrate Liverpool's season, which saw them win the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. The Reds were in contention to win the quadruple this season but eventually fell short. They finished second in the Premier League, just one point behind Manchester City before losing the Champions League final.

According to Liverpool City Council, as many as 500,000 fans attended the parade, which took a 13.5 km route across the city. Fans not only celebrated the men's side's success but also honored the LFC Women's side which lifted the FA Women’s Championship title and secured promotion to the top flight.

Club captain Jordan Henderson acknowledged the fans' support despite a disappointing end to the season. The England international was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

"It’s incredible! We weren’t quite sure what to expect when we came on the bus. Obviously we are disappointed with last night and how the season ended, but overall the lads have given everything and this is what it means to the fans. It’s the least we can do to say thank you to them for what they’ve given us this season, supporting us across the country and across Europe, so we want to say thank you and it means a lot to the lads."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was also ecstatic to see the fans' support 24 hours after the disappointment in Paris. He labeled the club the "best in the world." He said (via the club's official website):

"Without a shadow of a doubt, no club in the world – this world – that they lost the Champions League final the night before and the people arrive here in the shape they are, the mood they are. Absolutely outstanding. This is the best club in the world – I don’t care what other people think!"

Outgoing forward Divock Origi also had positive things to say about Liverpool. He said:

"[I’ll miss the boys] a lot, a lot. It’s been eight years, I’ve seen a lot of guys, the staff, the fans, and like I said I think our purpose is done and that helps to put it in good perspective as well. I feel like we are in good hands, there is still so much more to come from this team."

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson stated how the "best fans in the world" helped the team get over the disappointment from the previous night. He said:

"To be honest with you I woke up this morning in a terrible mood, everyone did. Obviously we were so disappointed with what happened last night, of course we are, but the minute you get on this bus you realise the best fans in the world have come out. It’s great for all of us and it will give us a nice ending to a really tough season."

Liverpool players took to social media to celebrate the end of season parade

A host of Liverpool players took to Twitter and Instagram to thank fans for the support they received during the end-of-season parade. Here are a few posts from Liverpool stars from yesterday's celebrations:

Jordan Henderson @JHenderson Didn't think it would of been possible after last night but today was one of the best days of my life. Thank you Reds. Didn't think it would of been possible after last night but today was one of the best days of my life. Thank you Reds. ❤️ https://t.co/9ylCthHuQT

Andy Robertson @andrewrobertso5

It’s been a long old season and we couldn’t have kept fighting without you by our side. See you next season To the fans in Liverpool, I’ll never forget today’s parade. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! Means everything to the lads!It’s been a long old season and we couldn’t have kept fighting without you by our side. See you next season To the fans in Liverpool, I’ll never forget today’s parade. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! Means everything to the lads!It’s been a long old season and we couldn’t have kept fighting without you by our side. See you next season ❤️

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava