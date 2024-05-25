“I don’t have a doubt” - Manchester United boss Ten Hag addresses rumors over his future after FA Cup final win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted that he would continue to be at the helm for the next season. Speaking after the side's win in the FA Cup finals, the Dutchman quashed rumors that he would be fired by the club.

Ten Hag said (via ITV):

"I don't have a doubt [that he will be #mufc manager next season]."

The 54-year-old seems to be in a cloudy situation at Old Trafford. A report from Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio claimed earlier that he would be relieved of his duties regardless of today's result. The likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, and Thomas Tuchel have been mentioned as candidates to take over.

However, a statement performance from Ten Hag could put some doubts in the minds of the management who may want to sack him. Against a highly potent Manchester City side, Ten Hag executed a brilliant tactical plan, playing on the counter and defending resiliently to secure an unlikely victory.

Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring after a mistake from the back by Josko Gvardiol in the 30th minute. Then, a sweeping move from United was finished off by Kobbie Mainoo in the 39th minute to double their advantage. A late goal from Jeremy Doku provided some hope for Guardiola's men, but Manchester United held firm to win.

Erik ten Hag hits back at critics of Manchester United

Erik ten Hag suggested that critics' opinions were not backed by facts.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag suggested that experts are content to attack players and managers instead of properly analysing situations. The Dutchman fired back after being subject to heavy criticism throughout the side's difficult season.

He said (via The Mirror):

“It’s the biggest club in England and possibly in the world. The club is either loved or hated, there is no in-between.

“So when things go bad, they all start talking and talking with very big words. All this negativity from these so called experts who don’t have the capability to analyse something with facts, but who prefer to attack people to make themselves look better.

“And these same people were the ones who gave me a pat on the back last year. Last year I was able to walk on water, this year I am the worst manager in the Premier League.”

Rumors suggest that the Red Devils could be in the market for a new manager, looking to relieve Erik ten Hag of his duties after just two seasons in charge at Old Trafford.

However, Manchester United's sensational victory over Manchester City in the finals of the FA Cup means the Dutchman has earned some credit back from fans. It remains to be seen if he will continue for the next season.