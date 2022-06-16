“I don’t even go out for a coffee with friends” – Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate says he is ‘obsessed’ with being at his best at 2022 FIFA World Cup  

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Emi Martinez claims he is determined to be the best goalkeeper at the FIFA World Cup later this year.

The South American giants will be among the favourites to claim international football's biggest prize in Qatar. They will be aiming to become world champions for the first time since 1986.

The tournament is Lionel Messi's fifth and almost certainly final FIFA World Cup. The 34-year-old will want to claim the one prize that has eluded him throughout his career.

Ayush ⚡ @idoknowball

Influential Since 2010, Argentina hasn't lost a single match in which Messi scored a goal.Influential Since 2010, Argentina hasn't lost a single match in which Messi scored a goal.Influential🐐 https://t.co/9Ys0U7H6AF

Following Argentina's successful summer in which they trounced Italy in La Finalissima, Martinez has revealed that he is 'obsessed' with the idea of having a successful tournament in Qatar.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper, who has firmly established himself as his nation's number one, told D-Sports Radio de Doble Amarilla (per AS):

“If I want to win things with the national team, I have to propose big things. I don't even go out for coffee with friends. I am obsessed with my work. I want to be at my best to reach the World Cup. In these months, I am going to achieve it, I want to be the best goalkeeper in the World Cup."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Emi Martinez on what it's like playing with Lionel Messi 🤐 Emi Martinez on what it's like playing with Lionel Messi 🤐 https://t.co/vHVkWVfzGR

Emi Martinez claims he is focused on Argentina ahead of Lionel Messi's potentially final FIFA World Cup

Since departing Arsenal to move to Villa Park in 2020, Martinez has become one of the leading goalkeepers in the Premier League. He has only missed one top-flight encounter for the Villans in two seasons.

Martinez's performances at last year's Copa America were a key factor in La Albiceleste claiming their first trophy since 1993. Messi himself sang the praises of the 29-year-old keeper.

As per the Birmingham Mail, Martinez claimed in his interview that he is happy at Villa and is focusing on his nation's efforts to become the first non-European world champions since 2002. The former Arsenal goalkeeper said:

"Aston Villa is in a good situation, we have already defined two to three signings and I'm not thinking of leaving. Now, I'm focused on the national team and there are five months to go to the World Cup. I have the opportunity to play a World Cup, it is the dream of all Argentines. And then I dream of playing in the Champions League."

Martinez's side have been drawn into a group with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

