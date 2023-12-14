“I don’t even know what to say” - Manchester City debutant Micah Hamilton speaks out after starring in UCL fixture

Manchester City starlet Micah Hamilton was lost for words after scoring on his debut in his side's 3-2 win against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday (December 13).

Hamilton was handed his senior debut for the Cityzens by Pep Guardiola and he took his opportunity with aplomb. The English winger smashed home a stunning opener at Red Star Stadium and also won a penalty later on.

It was a memorable debut for the 20-year-old and he touched on his goal calling the moment 'amazing'. He said (via Football365):

“I don’t even know what to say. I started just trying to ease into the game and then the moment came and I just took the opportunity. I didn’t know what to do to celebrate!"

He added:

“It’s not even sunk in yet. I’m just taking it all in. It’s amazing.”

Hamilton has risen through the youth ranks at Manchester City, even spending his youth as a ball boy. He is captain of the club's U21 side, making 30 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing eight assists.

City's place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League was already confirmed before the night. But, Guardiola's men became the first English team in history to win eight consecutive games in Europe's elite club competition.

Jamie Carragher lauds Micah Hamilton following his superb Manchester City debut

The CBS pundits were impressed with Micah Hamilton.

Jamie Carragher was full of praise for Micah Hamilton even comparing him to his CBS Sports Golazo colleague Micah Richards. The Liverpool legend was impressed not only by his performance but the post-match interview he gave. He said (via Manchester City News):

"There was a lot to admire, no doubt and you say, [he] reminds you [Kate Abdo] of this man [Micah Richards] on our left and his performance was fantastic, the interview was fantastic."

Richards who once claimed that he burst on the scene at the Etihad gave an amusing reaction to the debut (via the club's official X account):

"I would say that's bursting onto the scene."

Guardiola is doing a brilliant job bedding youth into his Manchester City squad this season. The likes of Rico Lewis, 19, and Oscar Bobb, 20 have also impressed.

Micah Hamilton looks to be the new breakout star at the Etihad and his goal wasn't the only impressive part of his debut. He also made one key pass and gave Red Star all sorts of problems with his pace.