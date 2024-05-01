“I don’t even know why” - Thomas Tuchel laments how Bayern Munich stopped sticking to plan during 2-2 draw with Real Madrid

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel expressed frustration at how the side veered away from their gameplan in the side's 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. The German also emphasised the importance of performing well in the reverse fixture next week.

He said (via Prime Video DE):

“We started very well and could have taken the lead in the first minute. Then we stopped sticking to our plan. I don’t even know why. We conceded the goal and things got difficult,” said Tuchel.

“We made it 2-1 and still had a lot of chances - we had to score the third goal. It feels strange. They turned two chances into two goals,” Tuchel remarked.

“The situation is now clear. A win in Madrid and on to Wembley. It’s still a 50-50 game for me. Let’s see what happens,” Tuchel stated.

Despite a strong start for the hosts, Real Madrid opened the scoring through Vinicius Jr in the 24th minute. However, they got the lead in the second half, with Leroy Sane and Harry Kane scoring twice in the space of four minutes. Vinicius pulled Los Blancos level late on, leaving all to play for in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid star was subbed off against Bayern Munich

Bellingham appeared to be struggling during the clash.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti opened up on why star midfielder Jude Bellingham was taken off after 75 minutes in the side's 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich. The Italian claimed that the 20-year-old was not at full fitness heading into the fixture.

He said (via press conference):

"Jude Bellingham was not at the best level tonight, but the same for the entire team. Bellingham got cramps after 60 minutes, so I had to substitute him."

Bellingham missed Los Blancos' last La Liga fixture against Real Sociedad after being diagnosed with a stomach illness. He travelled with the side but was only named on the bench in the narrow 1-0 win. The midfielder has been one of the side's most important players this season, bagging 21 goals and 10 assists in 36 appearances.

With the pivotal second leg against Bayern Munich next week, Ancelotti could opt to rest Bellingham in their upcoming La Liga clash against Cadiz. With just five games to play, they hold a 11-point lead over Barcelona, meaning the Italian can afford to rest some of his top players.