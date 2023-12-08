“I don’t expect him to be ready” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides worrying injury update on star Reds duo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker and Alexis Mac Allister might not feature against Crystal Palace on Saturday, December 9.

The Reds will travel to Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday. They come into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane on Wednesday, December 6.

However, Mac Allister had to be subbed off the hour mark due to an injury and he could miss the clash against Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, Alisson, who suffered a hamstring injury against Manchester City on November 25 is also unlikely to be available.

Klopp said in a pre-match press conference (via Echo):

"Alisson looks good. I don’t know if good enough for tomorrow. Macca doesn't look good. We have to see day by day. We have to see how he shows up. I don't expect him to be ready for tomorrow.”

In Alisson's absence, Kelleher has done well for Liverpool, keeping two clean sheets in three games across competitions.

Mac Allister, meanwhile, has mostly played as a No. 6 since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer. He has registered one goal and two assists in 18 games across competitions for the Reds. In his absence, Wataru Endo is likely to start as the defensive midfielder.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Premier League title race

Unlike previous seasons, the Premier League title race appears to be heating up between more than just two teams this campaign. Arsenal lead the table and sit two points above Liverpool.

Aston Villa are third, a further two points behind the Reds and two points above fourth-placed Manchester City. Tottenham Hotspur (5th) and Manchester United (6th) are a further three points behind them City.

In his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp was asked about the state of the title race right now and he replied:

"It looks like it's a bit unususal City is not top of the table with ten points between first and second. Arsenal are doing extremely well. Aston Villa are super strong. United, I'm not following it, but they are around. Even we could have a few points more, but we don't. We just prepare for the next game and try to be ready again."

With a win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Liverpool can move to the top of the table before Aston Villa host Arsenal later in the day. Manchester City, meanwhile, will travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town on Sunday.