“I don’t expect [them to be fit]" – Ten Hag confirms 3 Manchester United stars could miss games against Leeds and Barcelona

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that Antony, Anthony Martial, and Scott McTominay are set to be unavailable for the upcoming games against Leeds United and Barcelona.

Neither of the trio were involved as the Red Devils managed to salvage a point against Leeds United by securing a come from behind 2-2 draw. Speaking ahead of the trip to Elland Road, Ten Hag spoke about the players' availability (via the club's official website):

“I don’t expect [them to be fit]. We have some days obviously, but I don't expect it. If I can oversee it from now, I don't see any new problems coming up.”

The Dutchman was further quizzed about whether either of the trio could be expected to play a part against Barcelona at the Camp Nou. The two European giants are set to lock horns in the UEFA Europa League first leg play-off on February 16.

Ten Hag isn't optimistic about having either of the three players as he said:

“I think same answer, I can’t say for 100 percent, but I don’t expect it.”

The former Ajax boss was further asked whether the busy schedule of fixtures has anything to do with the players getting injured on a frequent basis. He dismissed the suggestion, saying:

“With the injuries, if you see Christian Eriksen, you can't see that as an impact from the tough season, but it definitely is a tough season with the World Cup in between and a lot of overload for the players,That process is already longer term, going on that the load on the players is too much.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag makes Alejandro Garnacho demand

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag issued a challenge to youngster Alejandro Garnacho. While he lauded the impact the Argentine has made in the team, Ten Hag wants the player to have more goal involvement. He said (via Sky Sports):

"He is having an impact, is doing well. He had good actions and created chances [against Leeds] but had to score. As a striker, you have to at least be on the scoring list, the assist list, key action list to have the right impact. And, of course, we expect him [Garnacho] also to do the other stuff but the base stuff is also important."

