“I don’t fancy anyone at City!” – Mark Lawrenson makes confident prediction ahead of Manchester City vs Southampton 

Mark Lawrenson has predicted a comfortable victory for Manchester City this weekend (October 8) at home to Southampton in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side are the only unbeaten side left in England's top flight. They will go temporarily top of the table if they win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City have scored 29 goals in their eight Premier League games so far. They are looking to carry on their sparkling start following their 6-3 win over Manchester United at home last time out in the league.

B/R Football @brfootball

























Jack Grealish is every Manchester City fan Erling Haaland this season:Jack Grealish is every Manchester City fan Erling Haaland this season: ⚽⚽🎁⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽🎁🎁Jack Grealish is every Manchester City fan 😍 https://t.co/3oRWnVEgfN

The encounter will be another chance for Erling Haaland to continue his extraordinary scoring run, having already scored 19 goals in 12 games so far.

The Cityzens will also be encouraged by their dominant record against the Saints, having lost just three of their previous 24 meetings.

City have also won 10 of their previous 13 clashes with Southampton and Lawrenson can't see anything other than a home win.

The former Liverpool defender predicted a 4-0 win for the champions, as he explained to Paddy Power:

"This is just a question of how many. Manchester City have lost Kyle Walker with a goin injury but that won’t stop them. Southampton lost to Everton last week and they are officially struggling. I’m a fan of Ralph Hasenhuttl but I don’t fancy Southampton at City. I don’t fancy anyone at City."

Midnite Football @MidniteFtbl Are Manchester City putting the reputation of the Premier League in danger? 🤔 Are Manchester City putting the reputation of the Premier League in danger? 🤔 https://t.co/V087pspe9F

Pundit believes Manchester City could run up a 'cricket score' against Southampton

Chris Sutton agreed with Lawrenson that City will win 4-0 and that the visitors' only hope is that Guardiola's men may take their foot off the gas.

The former Blackburn and England forward pointed out that the Saints held City to draws home and away last season, but the pundit told BBC Sport:

"There are strong rumours that Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is about to get sacked, which must be great news when you are about to play Manchester City. Saints drew with City home and away last season but it is hard to see them getting anything at Etihad Stadium this time, or even coming close."

He added:

"You could see Pep Guardiola's side running up a cricket score here, if they wanted to, but with their busy schedule he seems to be happy for them to take their foot off the gas when the game is won. Because of that, I'm not going to go too big here. I can see City scoring four goals quite quickly, and then just cantering through the rest of the game."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “There is a way to defend against them [Manchester City], we have shown in the past that we are able to do this.”



Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl on facing Manchester City this weekend. 🗣️ “There is a way to defend against them [Manchester City], we have shown in the past that we are able to do this.” Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl on facing Manchester City this weekend. https://t.co/gMt0XbT6KZ

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes