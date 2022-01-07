“I don’t feel he needs a lot of coffees with me” - Tuchel believes Chelsea star wouldn’t demand being ‘pampered’ into new contract

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea are in active talks with Antonio Rudiger over a new contract. The German manager believes the defender does not need to be pampered to get the deal signed.

Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season, and Chelsea have been working on getting him to pen a new deal. However, the defender is not satisfied with the offer on his table and has also been approached by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Tuchel was asked about the player's contract situation and the German manager claims talks are still going on behind the scenes. He told the media:

“I don’t feel he needs a lot of coffees with me. He is a guy that needs to trust you, to feel the connection, feel the trust. He wants to feel it by minutes and by actions. I don’t feel Toni needs a lot of words, pampering and coffee talks or invitations to dinner or whatever. He is a top professional, this is what he proves."

He added:

"We are in talks. It is in good hands because I trust the club 100 percent and I trust the player so it’s a no problem situation for me. Obviously, also for Toni. He can still deliver, he did a fantastic match now in a back four. He’s super reliable. Nothing has changed. The points of view have not changed. Once something changes, you will be the first to know.”

What's next for Chelsea and Rudiger?

Chelsea reportedly offered Rudiger a contract worth £140,000 a week while the German asked for around £200,000. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to match the player's demands while the Blues are still negotiating with Rudiger.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are preparing for the worst. The Blues have Jules Kounde and Maxence Lacroix lined up as possible replacements for the German defender if he leaves.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar