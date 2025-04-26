“I don’t feel any pressure” - Xabi Alonso break silence on future amid rumors of Real Madrid switch 

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso opened up about his future amid recent Real Madrid links. The former Los Blancos star is reportedly the chosen one to replace Carlo Ancelotti as head coach at the Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly on his way out of Real Madrid following a difficult end to their UEFA Champions League campaign this year. Los Blancos were knocked out of the tournament after a 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal in the quarter-finals. Further, they also lost 5-2 to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in January this year. The Spanish giants are still contenders to win the Copa del Rey and LaLiga, but Ancelotti's days are reportedly numbered. The Italian tactician has also been linked to the Brazil national team in recent weeks.

If Carlo Ancelotti leaves, Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is reportedly the first choice to take up the job. In the context of such reports, Alonso was asked about his future in a recent interview. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I don’t feel any pressure to decide my future. The situation is clear. There's a moment for everything, and it's still too early to talk about that. So we need to wait."

Xabi Alonso led Bayer Leverkusen to impressive success last season when they won the Bundesliga whilst remaining unbeaten. He also won the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup and reached the Europa League finals. Alonso is also a former Real Madrid player, having represented them between 2009 and 2014, making him an ideal candidate to replace Ancelotti.

"I will leave with gratitude and respect" - Carlo Ancelotti makes feelings clear about future at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti - Source: Getty

In a recent pre-match press conference before a LaLiga clash against Getafe, Carlo Ancelotti addressed speculations about his future at Real Madrid. The Italian coach said (via Madrid Universal):

"I don’t hold any grudges. I love this club, and I want to stay here as long as possible. Whenever the time comes to move on, I will leave with gratitude and respect."

He added:

"Yes, it has been a more difficult year. But the club knows this. We are handling it as a team. I’m still very happy here, and even under pressure, I feel energised. Stress motivates me to keep pushing forward."

Carlo Ancelotti has established himself as one of the greatest managers of Real Madrid. His first stint at the club was between 2013 and 2015, while he returned for his second stint in 2021. The Italian tactician has led Los Blancos to three Champions League titles, including the famed La Decima (10th title) in 2014. His other honors include two LaLiga titles, two Copas del Rey, and two Supercopas de España among others.

