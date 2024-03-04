“I don’t forget” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate speaks out on future amid interest from Chelsea

Chelsea's reported interest in Cristiano Ronaldo's international teammate Rafael Leao has been quashed by the man himself after he ruled out a move away from AC Milan. The Portuguese winger has been on the radar of multiple European giants due to his impressive performances in the Serie A.

The Blues' expensive squad has struggled in the Premier League this season and the west London club is currently 11th in the standings. One of the major areas for concern has been the inconsistency of their wingers, particularly Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling.

Rafael Leao's quality showings for AC Milan reportedly brought him to the notice of multiple sides in Europe, including the Blues and PSG.

Leao has shut down talk of an impending exit from the San Siro in an interview with Corriere della Sera. He said that he is indebted to AC Milan and wants to help the club win more silverware.

"My future is at Milan, I’m here and I still have a four-year contract. Milan helped me when I was in a very difficult situation, they stayed close to me."

“I don’t forget. I’m loyal. I arrived as a boy, here I grew up as a man and as a footballer. I want to win again, my head is here.”

Rafael Leao is expected to cost over €100 million if he does decide to leave Italy, given the quality he has shown since joining AC Milan from Lille. He recorded 15 goals and eight assists in the league in 2022-23, and has four goals and eight assists this season.

Chelsea legend questions Cristiano Ronaldo Saudi move

Chelsea great Frank Leboeuf has questioned the rationale behind Cristiano Ronaldo moving to the Saudi Pro League. The former French defender spoke to BetVictor about the Portuguese legend, implying that he only went to the Middle East for money. He said (via GOAL):

"You cannot take away anything that Ronaldo has done for football just because he has gone to retire in the Saudi League. I want to thank him for taking the sport to another level, but there is an end for everyone. He has every right to play in Saudi Arabia, although I'm not sure he needed even more money!"

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in January 2023 after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated. He has recorded 42 goals in 48 appearances since the switch.

Frank Leboeuf featured for Chelsea between 1996 and 2001 before returning to his native France.