“Never change!!!!”, “Mr. No nonsense” - Fans react to heated battle between ex-Chelsea star Diego Costa and ex-Liverpool defender during charity game

Fans have reacted to a clash between Diego Costa and Martin Skrtel during the charity game between Chelsea and Liverpool legends at Stamford Bridge. The Reds claimed a narrow 1-0 win over their counterparts in blue following a keen contest in London.
Former Spain international Costa rolled back the years with his antics in front of a Stamford Bridge crowd that saw him get them off their seats week-in, week-out with his passionate displays. The striker clashed with Liverpool defender Skrtel multiple times during the game, picking up a yellow card in what was meant to be a friendly game.
Costa's actions and his booking brought back memories from a previous era in the history of Chelsea, one which the Spaniard won titles under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. The fans were pleased with how he battled during the game, and some of them took to X to share their thoughts on the striker.
A fan advised that Chelsea re-signs the striker as he is better than what they currently have.
Another fan hailed him for his no-nonsense approach.
A fan asked him never to change and asked if he can remain with Chelsea until the end of the season.
Another fan pointed out to the striker that it was only a charity match.
A fan laughed at the clash between Costa and Skrtel, with both players having clashed about 11 years ago, too.
A fan pointed out that Costa loves a fight.
Another fan expressed delight at the show Costa put on, pointing out that nothing has changed with him.
A fan was amused by Costa's behaviour, attributing it to his old habits.
Diego Costa posted a photo alongside Martin Skrtel in the dressing room after the game, indicating that there was no bad blood between the pair. The 37-year-old has been without a club since 2024, last playing for Gremio in the Brasileirao Serie A.
Liverpool defeat Chelsea in star-studded legends match
Liverpool legends got the better of their rivals from West London as they claimed a 1-0 win over Chelsea in their charity match. The game at Stamford Bridge featured some of the biggest stars from either side as they rolled back the years over 90 minutes in front of a packed stadium.
Chelsea's team had Eden Hazard, John Terry, Petr Cech, Diego Costa, John Obi Mikel, Ramires, Gary Cahill, Joe Cole, and a host of other club legends. Liverpool had Pepe Reina, Yossi Benayoun, Ryan Babel, Fabio Aurelio, Martin Skrtel, and Florent Sinama-Pongolle among their players.
A goal from Dutchman Babel in the 78th minute was enough to settle the tie, as Roberto Di Matteo's Blues failed to find the net. Liverpool claimed the win on enemy turf, having also won 2-0 at Anfield earlier this year.