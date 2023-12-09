"I don’t know what they expect" - Mark Lawrenson makes straightforward prediction for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender and television pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed his former club to beat Crystal Palace comfortably. The Reds face their former manager, Roy Hodgson, on Saturday, December 9 at Selhurst Park in the opening game of the weekend.

The Reds were not at their absolute best but did enough to secure a 2-0 win against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United midweek. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have struggled this season with Hodgson's future at the helm arguably up in the air.

Lawrenson has tipped Jurgen Klopp's side to take all three points at Selhurst Park and inflict more misery on the Eagles. He has claimed that the south London side have a pretty thin squad and are struggling with an injury crisis, with star forward Eberechi Eze also injured.

The former Republic of Ireland international has predicted a 2-0 scoreline in favor of his former side. He told PaddyPower:

"Liverpool dealt with Sheffield United comfortably on Wednesday and I hear the fans were shouting at Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace. I don’t know what they expect because one of their best players, Eberechi Eze, isn’t playing and they haven’t got a big squad. I’ll probably go for a repeat of Liverpool’s win on Wednesday."

Lawrenson's prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool

Liverpool sit second in the Premier League at the moment with 34 points and are just two points behind leaders Arsenal after 15 games. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are languishing in 14th with just 16 points, having won just four matches this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to signing a defender in January

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on the Reds' chances of recruiting a center-back in January. The Merseyside giants have suffered a major blow with Joel Matip sidelined for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 32-year-old center-back's tenure at Anfield could be possibly over after his season-ending injury in a 4-3 victory against Fulham on 3 December. The former Schalke star's contract expires at the end of the season, which means he might have played his last game for the club.

Despite Matip's season being cut short by injury, Klopp has dismissed Liverpool's chances of signing a central defender in January. While addressing the press ahead of the league clash against Crystal Palace, Klopp said (h/t Mirror):

"You always talk about transfers like it is the easiest thing in the world. They all cost money, it must be the right player. We still have four centre-backs. Tell me a club which wants to sell a top, top center-half. Tell me one."

The Reds have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez as their senior options at center-back. Jarell Quansah (20), meanwhile, has impressed when given an opportunity this season and could see an increase in playing time as the season progresses.