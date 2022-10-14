“I don’t know (if you can stop him)” – Peter Crouch warns Liverpool against ‘doubling up’ on Erling Haaland during Premier League showdown with Man City

Peter Crouch has warned Liverpool against trying to double up on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland ahead of the huge clash on Sunday (October 16).

The Norwegian superstar has made an extraordinary start to life in English football, having netted 20 times in his first 13 appearances. Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the campaign, winning just two of their eight Premier League encounters so far.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Virgil van Dijk has never lost a league game at Anfield for Liverpool…



Erling Haaland arriving on Sunday: Virgil van Dijk has never lost a league game at Anfield for Liverpool…Erling Haaland arriving on Sunday: https://t.co/7J6NwXlwiq

They face an unbeaten City side next, with all eyes once again on Haaland, who was rested for his side's goalless draw in the Champions League against Copenhagen this week. But Crouch has warned the Reds not to pay too much attention to the Norwegian as the champions have so many dangerous players.

The former Liverpool attacker told TalkSPORT:

“I don't know if you can at the moment, last year they won the league, they were the best team in the league and then they've just added 40 odd goals a season."

He added:

“Nothing else has changed, they're still creating amazing chances, they're going to get goals from other areas but they've got the best centre forward in the world at the moment. I don't know (if you can stop him). You can't double up because they got so much talent elsewhere."

Crouch further noted:

“I looked at that.. you know potentially doubling up on him but they get 4-5 players in the box, the fullbacks are in the box, 2 midfielders are in the box.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



🤷‍♂️ Crouch: “I don’t know!”



Crouch: “City won the league & they’ve now added 40 or 50 goals a season!”



@PeterCrouch doesn’t know you stop 🤔 Brazil: “How do you stop Haaland?!”🤷‍♂️ Crouch: “I don’t know!”Crouch: “City won the league & they’ve now added 40 or 50 goals a season!”@PeterCrouch doesn’t know you stop #MCFC or Erling Haaland this season 🤔 Brazil: “How do you stop Haaland?!”🤷‍♂️ Crouch: “I don’t know!”🔥 Crouch: “City won the league & they’ve now added 40 or 50 goals a season!”@PeterCrouch doesn’t know you stop #MCFC or Erling Haaland this season 😳 https://t.co/9aXeoSE2G1

Jurgen Klopp senses Liverpool mood change following emphatic Champions League victory

The Reds face a daunting prospect against the unbeaten Cityzens, but their impressive 7-1 victory over Rangers this week will boost their confidence going into the game.

At his pre-game press conference, Klopp claimed that following a difficult start to the campaign, the Ibrox hammering has changed the mood in the camp. The German stated (as per The Liverpool Echo):

"Of course it changed the mood, but I only said it because I got asked the question. We still have to figure out who is available for the City game and we will make the line-up. We will give it a try with Anfield behind us against the best team in the world."

On the challenge of facing Pep Guardiola's team this weekend, Klopp further added:

"There are moments when you have to suffer and there are moments when you have to be dominant as well. Finding the right balance is the challenge."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Roberto Firmino came to play Liverpool's leading goalscorer this season.Roberto Firmino came to play Liverpool's leading goalscorer this season.Roberto Firmino came to play 😤 https://t.co/KEClxDVtoT

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes