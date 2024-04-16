“I don’t know what he is” - Jamie Carragher warns Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United against signing Premier League star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has warned Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United against signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Red Devils are believed to have shown an interest in the Belgian midfielder last year, with the Gunners and the Blues attempting to secure his services in January.

However, the Toffees' reported £50 million asking price proved to be a bit much for the aforementioned Premier League sides. Despite being a player on the wishlist of several clubs, Carragher still has his doubts over Onana.

After his performance in Everton's 6-0 defeat to Chelsea on Monday (April 15), the former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"I must say this, Onana may be a player who Everton have to sell with the situation they find themselves in financially. He came in with a huge reputation. Frank Lampard brought him in, he looks the part, did really well for Belgium at Wembley and there was talk of him going to other clubs."

He added:

"I don't see it. I haven't seen it since he's been there. I don't know what he is. Is he a holding midfield player? Does he get forward? Does he get involved? The only thing I've seen him do is lift the crowd, that is all I ever see him do when he plays for Everton."

With the Toffees under financial pressure, they may have to let go of players like Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer transfer window. So far this season, the midfielder has played 32 matches across competitions, bagging three goals and an assist.

Arsenal and Chelsea cool interest in Ivan Toney - Reports

Ivan Toney

Arsenal and Chelsea are two clubs who have been linked strongly with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. However, the Mirror now claims that both the London clubs have cooled their interest, and Manchester United could be the favorites to get the England international's signature.

According to the aforementioned report, both Arsenal and Chelsea are considering other options, such as RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres.

Toney is now entering the final year of his contract with the Bees, and the club will be looking to make as much as possible if the striker is not to sign a new deal. So far, the 28-year-old has played 137 matches across competitions for Brentford, bagging 72 goals and 22 assists.

