“I don’t know how to live without you” – PSG star’s wife posts worrying message as he continues treatment after serious accident

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Sergio Rico's wife Alba Silva has posted a worrying update and stated that she cannot live without the shot-stopper. The Spaniard is still undergoing treatment following an accident and is reported to be in a serious condition.

Rico, along with his family, were heading to a Pontifical Mass when he was hit by a horse. He reportedly suffered a broken jaw and a severe spinal injury after he was kicked by the animal.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, Alba posted that she wanted Rico to recover. She posted:

“Don’t leave me alone, my love, because I swear I cannot. I don’t know how to live without you. We love you a lot."

The update came just hours after she thanked the fans for their messages and claimed that the PSG star was strong.

What happened to PSG star Sergio Rico?

Sergio Rico got permission from the club and left the squad soon after their title celebrations on Saturday night (27 May). He was heading to El Rocio with his family when he was hit by a horse and was then kicked in the skull.

The footballer was airlifted to a hospital soon, and the family provided an update for the fans. The statement read:

"Sergio traveled last night, from Strasbourg to Malaga to El Rocio, with permission after PSG won the Ligue 1 title. After just over an hour and a half with his family and friends, he was heading to the Pontifical Mass next to the hermitage when he suffered misfortune because of a cart with mules and a runaway horse that hit him."

The statement continued:

"Sergio is in good hands, fighting to recover while he receives the best care from the medical team at Hospital Virgen del Rocio. We must act prudently, especially in the next 48 hours."

"We are awaiting results on his medical evolution, which we hope will be favorable, so that we can communicate his improvement as soon as possible. We appreciate the expressions of affection, the messages and the interest of all. Thanks for your support."

The goalkeeper, who joined PSG from Sevilla, is reported to be in a serious condition still and is being attended to by doctors.

Poll : 0 votes