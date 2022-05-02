“I don’t know why no manager trust that lad” – Barcelona fans firmly believe ‘very talented’ player deserves a chance despite zero faith shown by Xavi 

Barcelona returned to second place in the La Liga table following a 2-1 victory against Mallorca at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Memphis Depay's superb first-half strike fired the hosts into the lead before Sergio Busquets' effort secured Xavi Hernandez's side the three points. The Blaugrana thus ended a three-match losing streak at home.

Despite the victory, Barcelona fans were left bemused by the absence of one of their young superstars, as Riqui Puig was once again left as an unused sub.

The 22-year-old midfielder has only started once in La Liga this season, while making 10 appearances as a substitute.

The Spaniard is considered one of the brightest prospects at the Catalonian giants, but faces fierce competition to be a part of Xavi's midfield three. The likes of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi are all above him in the current pecking order.

With just over a year left on his contract, Barca fans are becoming concerned that their youth academy product will leave Catalonia in the near future to seek first-team opportunities.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter to Xavi once again snubbing Puig:

HON.FELIX @HonFelix1 Puig deserves a chance, I still believe he’s very talented, without a chance no player can become world best. Puig deserves a chance, I still believe he’s very talented, without a chance no player can become world best.

Evidence 🇦🇷 @evidosk1 Puig should be playing ahead of Gavi if we are being Honest Puig should be playing ahead of Gavi if we are being Honest

i apologize in advance @iam__aubreyp Xavi has 0% faith in Riqui puig, it’s very clear right now. Only4 midfielders available and he can’t even play 3 minutes in the team Xavi has 0% faith in Riqui puig, it’s very clear right now. Only4 midfielders available and he can’t even play 3 minutes in the team

Tobi Samuel Snow @iam_foleymessi Xavi would rather play Alba or Alves in midfield than play Riqui Puig. I don't know why no manager trust that lad. Xavi would rather play Alba or Alves in midfield than play Riqui Puig. I don't know why no manager trust that lad.

Sodiq⚡️ @sodiq_femii What does Puig have to do for him to play??



Xavi you’re not giving all our players chances to play and it’s annoying af What does Puig have to do for him to play??Xavi you’re not giving all our players chances to play and it’s annoying af

🌬 @baldiesta Even with 4 available midfielders Puig's bench streak continues beautiful Even with 4 available midfielders Puig's bench streak continues beautiful

Xavi hopeful Barcelona wonderkid will renew his contract

The Blaugrana have recovered well from a disastrous start to the season and look set to finish as runners-up in this season's Spanish top-flight.

One of the brightest sparks of their year has been young midfield maestro Gavi, who at just 17-years-old, is already being touted as one of world football's brightest prospects.

The La Masia graduate has already won six senior caps for Spain, as well as making 43 appearances for Barca across the campaign.

Xavi will be desperate to keep the teenager at the club, whose contract expires next summer.

Following the victory over Mallorca, the 42-year-old manager spoke on the matter, as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He said:

“I hope Gavi will renew his contract soon. I really want him to be the next one to extend after (Ronald) Araújo.”

Xavi added:

“Gavi has many things to improve, but he is just 17. Gavi is a great soul."

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona "He's great ... maybe he doesn't play so well if he ties his boot laces up"



— Xavi on Gavi "He's great ... maybe he doesn't play so well if he ties his boot laces up" — Xavi on Gavi https://t.co/pRxxAqZgvi

