“I don’t know if there is a possible plan” - Marseille coach makes honest admission about facing Kylian Mbappe during PSG clash

Olympique Marseille manager Jean-Louis Gasset has spoken about the possibility of devising a means to stop Kylian Mbappe when his side face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Both sides are set to lock horns in what is French football's biggest derby on Sunday.

French champions PSG look set to claim yet another league crown in what will be Mbappe's final chapter at the club. The French forward holds the record for most goals scored in the history of the club, and is a bonafide club legend despite being just 25 years old.

Kylian Mbappe's decision to announce his exit has not gone down too well at the Parc Des Princes, and he has seen his game time significantly reduced. This has not hampered his productivity, as he has scored 38 times in only 37 appearances for Les Parisiens this season.

Jean-Louis Gasset was appointed as Olympique Marseille manager shortly after his firing as Ivory Coast manager during AFCON in January. The decision proved to be a masterstroke, as the African side went on to win the tournament on home soil.

Gasset has spoken in his press conference about his side's upcoming match against the champions, revealing he has not specifically prepared his side to play against Kylian Mbappe. The manager revealed his trust in his side to adapt to the situation if the France captain plays.

“I don’t know if there is a possible plan against a player like that. I don’t know if he’s going to play, where he’s going to play, up front, on the left… We’ll adapt when the time comes," he said.

Olympique Marseille are seventh in Ligue 1, 20 points behind PSG after 26 rounds of matches. They have lost each of their last two games against Rennes in the league and Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League.

Kylian Mbappe set for final meeting with Olympique Marseille as PSG player

