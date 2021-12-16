“I don’t know if PSG is a big enough challenge” – Paul Robinson warns Mohamed Salah about potential move

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah should stay away from a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in his career.

Robinson feels PSG will not be a massive step up for Salah compared to Liverpool. Though the money at PSG will be better than that at Liverpool, the 42-year-old cannot see any value in Salah leaving Anfield for the Parc des Princes. Speaking to Football Insider, Paul Robinson said:

“I don’t see PSG as a good move for Salah. At Liverpool he is challenging for the Premier League and challenging for the Champions League. I don’t know if PSG is a big enough challenge for him.

“Yes, the money will be fantastic but I don’t think it’s a good move at this stage of his career," he added. "He fits in so well at Liverpool. He is more than happy where he is. I cannot see any value in letting him go. Not because of what they would have to spend to replace him."

Robinson believes a superpower like PSG will always be interested in a player like Mohamed Salah. The former goalkeeper believes there are only a few clubs that can afford a superstar like the Egyptian winger.

“PSG are one of the biggest superpowers in football," he said. "They are very wealthy and if a player like Salah becomes available you expect them to be interested. They are one of few clubs that can afford him so they’ll have an eye on it.”

Mohamed Salah has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season. The 29-year-old has scored 21 goals and assisted nine times in 22 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.

Despite being the Reds' talisman, Salah is still without a new contract at Anfield. His current contract expires in the summer of 2023, which has prompted various other clubs to take a look at the winger's situation at Liverpool.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 🚨 NEW: Liverpool would like to get Mo Salah’s new contract done before it gets to the stage where Salah goes into the final year of his current deal without securing his future beyond that. #awlive [sky] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool would like to get Mo Salah’s new contract done before it gets to the stage where Salah goes into the final year of his current deal without securing his future beyond that. #awlive [sky] https://t.co/mA8rE9f9hX

PSG could need a flamboyant player like Mohamed Salah

PSG could need a flamboyant forward like Mohamed Salah in the near future. The Parisian giants are close to losing forward Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Mbappe is currently into the final year of his PSG contract and has still not signed an extension. The 22-year-old forward will be in a position to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January for a possible free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Very few players in the world could replace the Frenchman at PSG. Mohamed Salah is one of the few who can do that. The Egyptian winger, similar to Mbappe, has pace and an eye for goal. Salah is also a popular figure in the footballing fraternity, something PSG have always desired from their signings.

LFCNews @LFCNews Pundit fears PSG want to sign Liverpool player after Source's Sat contract talks reveal (Football Insider) footballinsider247.com/psg-want-to-si… Pundit fears PSG want to sign Liverpool player after Source's Sat contract talks reveal (Football Insider) footballinsider247.com/psg-want-to-si…

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee