“I don’t know if he realised I could understand Spanish” - When James Milner revealed what angry Lionel Messi called him during tunnel incident

Over the years, Lionel Messi has had a few altercations off the football pitch, with that Wout Weghorst incident in 2022 the most memorable one. Before then, however, there was one with James Milner three years prior, which the Englishman wrote about.After the UEFA Champions League meeting between Barcelona and Liverpool at the Nou Camp in 2019, Messi and Milner clashed in the tunnel on their way to the dressing rooms. The Argentine was unhappy with Milner's fouling, with one heavy body check particularly getting on his nerves.James Milner wrote about the confrontation that ensued in his autobiography 'Like A Footballer' in 2019. He revealed that he had approached the Argentine in the tunnel, only for Messi to call him a donkey and accuse him of seeking retribution with his fouling.&quot;I caught him with a heavy challenge ... he wasn't happy at all. When we went down the tunnel at half-time, I gave him a tap and said, 'Are you okay?' or something like that. And he went off on one. He was shouting 'burro', which means donkey but is also a general term in Spanish football for someone who goes around kicking opponents.&quot;&quot;I don't know if he realised I could understand Spanish, but he said, 'You did that because I nutmegged you'. I wasn't going to get into a debate with him… he nutmegs pretty much every player he comes up against, why would I take that personally?&quot;, he wrote (via SportBible).Lionel Messi has mostly been known to exude a calm demeanour on and off the football pitch, except on occasions where he feels slighted by an opponent. He famously called Weghorst a fool repeatedly after their 2022 FIFA World Cup meeting, claiming afterwards that the Dutchman had been saying a lot of things.The 38-year-old still occasionally loses his temper in the MLS, where he has played with Inter Miami since 2023. His legacy on the football pitch is untouched, with his individual and team honours surpassing those of every other player in the history of the game.Lionel Messi congratulates teammate on FIFA U20 World Cup qualificationInter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has congratulated his teammate Mateo Silvetti and the rest of the Argentina squad for reaching the final of the FIFA U20 World Cup. The South Americans overcame Colombia in their semi-final by a lone goal scored by Silvetti to book their place in the final.Lionel Messi, who played in and won the competition 20 years ago, took to Instagram to congratulate his compatriots on their performance. He showed his support for the team and for Silvetti, who plays with him for Inter Miami.“Let’s go, to the final! Congratulations everyone! Grande Silvetti!”Messi won the Golden Ball as the best player in the tournament as an 18-year-old in 2005 and scored twice in the final win over Nigeria. The team will hope to replicate that success when they face Morocco in Sunday's final.