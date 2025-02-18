“I don’t know, something happened there” - Mesut Ozil pokes fun at 2024 Ballon d’Or decision after Vinicius Jr missed out to Rodri

Former Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil has mocked the 2024 Ballon d’Or decision which saw Rodri claim the award ahead of Vinicius Jr. He opined that the Los Blancos winger had a great 2023-24 campaign and deserved to win the award.

Ad

Vinicius was the leading favorite for the prestigious individual award in the lead-up to the gala ceremony on October 28. The Brazilian winger recorded impressive numbers and played a key role in Madrid's success in the 2023-24 season.

He helped the Spanish giants win LaLiga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Supercopa de Espana, scoring 24 times and providing 11 assists in 39 matches across competitions.

However, in a turn of events, it was reported that Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri had pipped the Brazilian to the Ballon d’Or in the hours leading up to the award ceremony. Rodri eventually won the award, beating Vinicius by 41 vote points.

Ad

Trending

Speaking recently, Ozil poked fun at the 2024 Ballon d’Or decision. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

“When you look at the last year, Vinicius won the Champions League, he won the league, he scored in important matches, but he didn’t win the Ballon d’Or. I don’t know, something happened there (laughs).”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vinicius Jr's snub saw the entire Real Madrid entourage boycott the ceremony and caused a major uproar amongst fans and pundits alike.

"I'd have voted for Vinicius Jr" - former Real Madrid star on 2024 Ballon d’Or

Ex-Real Madrid star Casemiro has stated that he would have voted for Vinicius Jr for the 2024 Ballon d’Or as the 24-year-old was Real Madrid's most important player in a wildly successful 2023-24 campaign.

Ad

Speaking recently to Diario AS, Casemiro said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

“If I had to vote for the Ballon d’Or last year, I’d have voted for Vini Jr. Surprised about the Ballon d’Or? Of course I was. I’m not saying Rodri didn’t deserve it because that’s the decision of the voters, but Vini Jr’s importance last season is not debatable."

Ad

"Winning all titles, being decisive with goals in the final, especially Wembley, being the most important in the league he won, it was a surprise. But I can’t disrespect Rodri, who’s a great a player, and it was football’s decision,” he added.

Vincius has continued to prove his mettle this season and could have another shot at the Ballon d’Or if he maintains his form. He has registered 16 goals and 12 assists in 31 games across competitions so far this campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback