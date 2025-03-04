“I don’t know what he is still waiting for” - Lothar Matthaus offers transfer advice to Arsenal target Joshua Kimmich

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has offered some transfer advice to Arsenal target Joshua Kimmich, who plays for German giants Bayern Munich. The versatile midfielder's time with the Bavarians might be nearing its end in the coming months, if widespread reports are to be believed.

His contract is set to expire in the summer, and with an exit potentially on the cards, Arsenal has begun to look like Kimmich's next destination. Lothar Matthaus is not pleased about this though, insisting that the 30-year-old make a decision quickly. Matthaus wrote on Sky Deutshland (via Metro):

"At Bayern, the pending contract extension with Joshua Kimmich is currently the biggest problem. Kimmich has to make a decision. There is no more grey, only black or white. He has been given time but at some point patience runs out. Both sides have lawyers who can write a contract down to the smallest detail within a week."

The legendary World Cup winner with Germany continued:

"Since I have known Bayern, they have rarely waited as long for players as they have now for Kimmich. Now the time has come to make a decision. I don’t know what Kimmich is still waiting for, what little details are involved. There is no other club that can offer him better prospects than Bayern."

Bayern Munich are set to face Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League, with their first leg taking place in Munich on Wednesday, March 5. Joshua Kimmich, who has a hamstring injury, will not be available to play.

Bayern Munich sporting director discusses Kimmich amid Arsenal interest

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a free transfer for Joshua Kimmich this summer, as they look to add players with trophy-winning experience to their squad. However, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has not provided an update on the 30-year-old's situation, telling BILD (via Metro):

"Generally speaking, nobody is above the club. If a player decides differently, then he decides differently... I’ve never given updates on negotiations, won’t be doing that now either because that’s inappropriate. We treat each other with big respect – we’re talking..."

There has hardly been a starting lineup at Bayern Munich without Joshua Kimmich in recent years. The 30-year-old has been a cog in the wheel for the Bavarians, winning eight Bundesliga titles since he joined them in 2015. He has also won the DFB Pokal and the DFL Supercup multiple times.

However, he could potentially take this experience to Arsenal, come summer. A number of players, including Thomas Partey and Jorginho, will reportedly leave north London this summer, creating space in the Arsenal squad for Kimmich.

