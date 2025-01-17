"I don’t know where this story has come from" - Arsenal target's agent shuts down rumors linking him with loan move to Gunners

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko's agent Elvis Basanovic has dismissed rumors of a potential loan deal to Arsenal for the striker. The 21-year-old Slovenian forward has been a long-term rumored target of several Premier League clubs. However, his agent has ruled out a loan move to the Emirates in the January market.

Sesko's agent Basanovic said to GiveMeSport (reported via GOAL):

“I don’t know where this story has come from but I have never talked with Arsenal about a loan move for Sesko. Sesko is not a player for loans and this was never a topic with Arsenal or any other club. If you ask me if Sesko will move in January, I can only say Sesko is an RB Leipzig player and fully focused on that."

Sesko has registered 13 goals and three assists in 25 games for Leipzig this season. They are fourth in the Bundesliga table, and vying for a UEFA Champions League spot for the next campaign.

Leipzig manager Marco Rose echoed similar sentiments, adding (via GOAL):

“That’s not the case (loan deal to Arsenal), not the topic for us."

Sesko has contributed 31 goals and five assists in 67 games for the German side.

Arsenal's forward line is in urgent need of reinforcements

The Gunners entered the season by selling backup forward Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace. They were left with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus entering into the long campaign.

Halfway through the season now, Jesus has picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury, as was confirmed by the club statement. He is unlikely to be fit again this season with the player set for surgery followed by rehab.

Their other forward, Havertz, has netted 12 goals in 28 games across competitions and is underperforming his xG by 3.20 (as per Understat) in the Premier League. There has been extended concern regarding his dropping form this season with Arsenal having no alternatives at the moment.

Subsequently, rumors have floated of the Gunners looking to bolster their frontline, with Mikel Arteta himself claiming that they are always looking to add to their squad. With less than two weeks remaining in the transfer market, it remains to be seen if they can address their final third issue with new personnel.

The north London side are second in the Premier League table, four points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

