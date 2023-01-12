“I don’t know about that, nor do I care” – Bayern Munich chief offers hilarious response amid talk of Real Madrid wanting to hijack their transfer

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has said that he doesn't care about reports of Real Madrid attempting to hijack their move for Mathys Tel last summer.

According to Munich-based newspaper Tz (via @iMiaSanMia on Twitter), Los Blancos were keen to sign Tel during the 2022 summer transfer window. However, the forward's agent had reportedly given his word to Bayern, with the player also setting his sights on a move to the Bundesliga giants.

Salihamidzic has now reacted to reports involving Tel's transfer, telling German television channel Sport1 (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“Real Madrid tried to hijack Mathys Tel move? I don't know about that, nor I do I care (laughs).”

The former Bayern Munich and Juventus player added:

“We're glad that we have Mathys, and he'll bring us a lot of joy, I'm sure of that. He’s a top top talent.”

Tel has found playing time difficult to come by at the Allianz Arena this season, managing just one start in the Bundesliga. He has done well when he has played, though, recording three goals in 163 minutes of league action.

The 17-year-old also scored in Bayern Munich's 5-0 win over Viktoria Koln in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. He joined the Bavarians after impressing for Ligue 1 side Stade Reims' junior teams and making just ten appearances for the senior side last season.

Real Madrid did not bolster their frontline last summer

Real Madrid were linked with a few forwards last summer, most notably with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. However, Los Blancos eventually did not reinforce their frontline, choosing to make signings in other areas of the pitch instead.

The reigning La Liga champions signed Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer to improve their defence. Their standout signing was the capture of Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco in a mammoth deal worth €100 million.

Real Madrid's frontline has still been quite productive, as they have scored 51 goals in 22 games across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti's team made a good start to the 2022-23 campaign on the back of those signings. They won four of their six Champions League group games to finish atop their group. Los Blancos have also looked fairly good in La Liga, winning 12 of their first16 games.

However, they're three points behind leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona after losing 2-1 to Villarreal at the weekend.

