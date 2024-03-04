“I don’t know what’s going to happen” - Superstar striker opens up on future amid Chelsea transfer links

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has responded to being linked with a move away from the club, with Premier League giants Chelsea reportedly (per O Jogo via Sport Witness) interested in his services.

Signed from Coventry City for a club-record fee of €24 million (including add-ons), the 25-year-old striker is having a breakout season in the Portuguese league. He has registered 32 goals and 11 assists in 35 games this season for Sporting CP.

His form has attracted reported interest from clubs across Europe. Addressing his future, the striker stated (via Sport Witness):

“I don’t know what’s going to happen at the end of the season, but I’m not thinking about that at the moment, we’ve got a lot of important games coming up. It’s very exciting to have these possibilities."

He also hinted at the possibility of staying an extra year at Sporting by saying:

“To stay another year? Yes, I really like it here. I think I’ll continue to play a lot, as I have since I’ve been here, but as I said, this is football and anything can happen. That’s not what I’m thinking about.”

Gyokeres was on target on Sunday, March 3, when Sporting CP played Benfica in a domestic cup tie. According to reports, Chelsea had sent scouts to watch Gyokeres in action.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson talks about improving after netting against Brentford

Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson bagged his 11th goal of the season against Brentford. He has also made three assists in 30 appearances. Unfortunately for Jackson, he has also missed 15 big chances in the Premier League (as per Premier League data) this season.

Speaking about improving his finishing Jackson said (via Chelsea's official X account):

"Yeah I think it's not enough because I miss a lot. For me it should have been a lot more. But you know, every game I try to make the team win, and help my teammates, and the teammates helped me as well. So every game I try to (score), even if I don't score."

Mauricio Pochettino's side drew the game 0-0. Jackson had earlier missed an open goal chance in the same match against Brentford.