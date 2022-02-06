“I don’t know whether he can lead by example anymore” – Carlton Cole accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of being ‘part of the problem’ at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's leadership at Manchester United has been brought into question by former West Ham striker Carlton Cole following their recent FA Cup exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United from Juventus back in August for £12.9 million but their performances have left much to be admired since his arrival.

And Cole has claimed Ronaldo is part of the problem at United as they continue to struggle this season following his arrival last summer.

Speaking to TalkSport, Cole said:

"He scores a bag of goals, but was he the right thing for Man United? Was he the right thing for that team? The evidence shows, and not even just from tonight, but going on everything that has happened since he came in, Man United still have not gone to the next level."

Cristiano Ronaldo's performance against Middlesbrough was one that came under huge scrutiny on the eve of his birthday, having squandered an array of opportunities and missed a first-half penalty.

Man Utd were knocked out of the FA Cup last night as Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty... did One of the most HEATED debates we have EVER seen 🥵Man Utd were knocked out of the FA Cup last night as Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty... did #MUFC sign him to win a trophy, @Carra23 ?!

In the past four months the striker has only managed one non penalty goal and for a player so highly regarded for his goalscoring abilities his lack of contribution is beginning to be highlighted by many in the game.

Cole continued:

'I'm not saying it's just Ronaldo's fault... but he is part of the problem too. I don't know whether he can lead by example anymore. He hasn't got that tenacity. Where he used to be buzzing around the pitch, now he's waiting, he's goal-hanging because he's trying to save his energy and score goals."

Manchester United face Burnley next in the Premier League as they look to bounce back from their demoralizing exit from the FA Cup.

A new striker to be signed by Manchester United to challenge Cristiano Ronaldo?

Despite Ronaldo's struggles as of late, dropping the centre-forward is a decision that will be highly contentious for interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The idea of bringing in a striker to challenge Ronaldo could be beneficial for all parties, with current striker Edinson Cavani set to depart and Mason Greenwood's current sexual assault allegations pointing towards a Manchester United exit.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling-Braut Haaland is a name that is constantly linked with a move, with Rangnick having overseen the Norweigan's move from Molde to Red Bull Salzburg in 2019.

A new striker signing would be the decision of a new manager coming in at the end of the season.

Currently linked to the role are Ajax's Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino and it'll be interesting to see if either of them can bring the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo or whether they will look at other options.

