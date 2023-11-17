“I don’t know why” - Arsenal star says he has no clue about the secret behind excellent connection with Bukayo Saka on the pitch

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard says he has no clue about the secret behind his sublime on-field connection with teammate Bukayo Saka.

The Belgium international joined the Gunners in a £27 million January deal from Brighton & Hove Albion this year. He was signed at a time when the Gunners needed cover for the injured Gabriel Jesus.

Despite the Brazilian's return, Trossard continues to be a key part of Mikel Arteta's team. So far, he has registered seven goals and 12 assists in 36 games across competitions for the Gunners since leaving the Amex.

Curiously, all seven of Trossard's goals have been assisted by Saka. The combination was on display in Arsenal's recent wins against Burnley (3-1) and Sevilla (2-0), when Trossard scored a goal apiece.

Trossard was asked about the connection in an interview with the club's official website. He replied by saying (h/t Tribal Football):

"Yeah, I don't know why, but obviously Bukayo has so much quality to find another player, and I know when he is on the ball that something can happen."

Saka, 22, continues to be in fine form for Mikel Arteta's side, laying out eight assists and finding the net six times in 17 games this season.

Bukayo Saka matches coveted Harry Kane record in Arsenal's win over Burnley

Bukayo Saka recently became just the second player in the Premier League to either score or assist against all teams he has played against in the competition.

The Englishman drew a blank in his first five league meetings against the Clarets but broke the duck when his headed pass was converted by Leandro Trossard. The goal put the Gunners 1-0 up at half-time in the league clash at the Emirates on 11 November, and they went on to win the game 3-1.

Saka, according to @footballontnt on X, has either scored or assisted against all 24 teams he has faced in the Premier League. This feat is apparently only matched by former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who managed it against 32 different clubs.

The Arsenal winger has quickly become an irreplaceable star for his team. He was vital in their push for the Premier League title last season, as he racked up 14 goals and 11 assists in 38 league games. Despite leading the table for 248 days, the Gunners lost the title to Manchester City by five points.