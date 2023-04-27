"I don’t know how his wife is with him" - Kalidou Koulibaly takes cheeky dig at Chelsea star and calls him out as 'worst dressed' at club

Chelsea center-back Kalidou Koulibaly took a cheeky dig at his teammate Marc Cucurella in an exclusive with GOAL. He named the Spanish fullback as the worst-dressed player at the club. Koulibaly joined Chelsea at the start of the 2022–23 season after cementing himself as one of the best defenders in the world at Napoli. He signed a four-year deal with the Blues and has made 31 appearances to date this season.

While Koulibaly hasn't hit the highs he is renowned for yet, he spoke with GOAL about life at Chelsea. As a part of their 'Simply The Best' series, he hilariously named Marc Cucurella as the club's worst-dresser.

He said:

"The worst dressed is Marc Cucurella. We have to improve everything, from the top to the [bottom]. Everything. He cannot dress."

The Senegal international:

"I don’t know how his wife is with him, maybe she’s the one that has to choose the clothes for him now. [Because] choosing on his own, he’s making a mess!”

Upon learning that Cucurella had named Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, Koulibaly defended the latter:

“No, it’s him [Cucurella], I swear. Azpi has a lot of kids, so he just puts training [clothes] on and he goes to training, so I can understand. But Cucu is 24, he cannot dress like this!”

Marc Cucurella was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer transfer window for a massive fee worth £55 million on a six-year deal. Like Kalidou Koulibaly, he has struggled to make an impact for the London-based club the way he did when he plied his trade for the Seagulls last season.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard attributes the Blues' struggles to a lack of confidence

Interim manager Frank Lampard has struggled to get the club back to winning ways and has lost all five of his games in charge so far. Their most recent defeat was a 2-0 loss to Brentford at Stamford Bridge yesterday (April 26).

Despite boasting 73% possession to the Bees' 27% and having more shots on target (four to one), it was the visitors who secured all three points. Cesar Azpilicueta's own goal and Bryan Mbeumo's goal were enough to add to the Blues' misery.

Lampard addressed the loss in the post-match press conference. He said (via Chelsea FC):

"I feel for the players a bit because at the moment they are low on confidence. Everyone is around 30 per cent lower on confidence. It’s not an application thing. You control the game, you create some chances, but when we get them, we are not taking them. We are lacking the belief when we get to the top end of the pitch."

He added:

"Brentford are good at what they do. We dominated the second half, but they scored on a breakaway. The details of the game are pretty clear."

Chelsea are 11th in the league, with just 39 points. They next face Arsenal away on May 2.

