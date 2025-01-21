“I don’t like his body language” - Wolves boss Vitor Pereira warns Matheus Cunha for doing something ‘that cannot happen again’ after Chelsea loss

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira has reprimanded forward Matheus Cunha for his antics after the side's 3-1 league loss to Chelsea yesterday (January 20). The Brazilian star stormed down the tunnel after the final whistle, failing to acknowledge the support of the Wolves fans at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves suffered a third straight league defeat as they fell to Enzo Maresca's side. Tosin Adarabioyo put the Blues ahead in the game in the 24th minute, but an error from Robert Sanchez saw the visitors level the scoreline just before halftime (45+5').

Chelsea dominated much of the second half with Marc Cucurella (60') and Noni Madueke (65') both scoring in the space of five minutes to extend the side's lead. Cunha had a quiet night against the west Londoners. The 25-year-old managed just one shot on target, completed no successful dribbles, and recorded 49 touches in 90 minutes on the pitch.

Following a disappointing performance, Cunha matched right down the tunnel after the final whistle. He failed to join his teammates to acknowledge the Wolves fans who tried to cheer the team after the defeat.

Vitor Pereira wasn't happy with Cunha's behavior and sent a stern message to the player during his post-match conference. He said (via Independent):

"This is something that cannot happen again, the frustration is the frustration, I understand everything, we need to be together. And together we can fix the problems and stay in the Premier League, if we start to complain about this and that, with this it won't work."

Pereira continued:

"He's [Cunha] committed to Wolves, but when you start to listen to the other clubs, I think he's human, the players start to be a little bit... It's normal in football.

"He needs to put the mind in the target to increase his level. He comes from injury, it's normal he's not in the same level to help the team with his quality. He has a lot, the team needs him with good energy, not with frustration, he must slow down and put the mind in the right way."

"He’s a captain. He can be frustrated as he wants to win but everyone in the dressing room wants to win. I don’t like his body language. I understand it now, I won’t understand it next time," the manager added.

Matheus Cunha has been one of Wolves' most outstanding performers this season. In 21 league games, he has contributed 10 goals and four assists. Pereira's side, meanwhile, are just one place above the relegation zone with 16 points from 21 matches.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca defends Robert Sanchez after error against Wolves

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has shown support for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez despite his error that led to a goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Spanish shot-stopper failed to clear a cross into the box, gifting the visitors an equalizer via Matt Doherty in first-half stoppage time.

Sanchez has now made four errors that have led to goals this season. Only Ipswich Town's goalkeeper Arijanet Muric has recorded more errors than the Chelsea goalkeeper in the league this term (five). When questioned about the error after the clash, Maresca replied to Sky Sports (via BBC):

"You said it was the fourth mistake [leading to a goal]? OK, and how many times did he save us? More than four. So no problem. It happens. Mistakes happen to him, the strikers, the midfielders. He is doing well."

The victory saw Chelsea end a five-game winless run in the league and return to the top four. They have amassed 40 points after 22 games, two points more than Manchester City who sit right below them in the fifth position.

