"I don’t like it" - Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone explains why he refused to shake Jurgen Klopp's hand after 3-2 defeat against Liverpool

Following Atletico Madrid's 3-2 Champions League defeat to Liverpool, Diego Simeone justified his decision to avoid a handshake with Jurgen Klopp. He argued that 'it's not good for either the winner or the loser.'

At the Wanda Metropolitano, it was a night of great drama. Mohamed Salah kept his nerve to score a decisive penalty in the 78th minute after Antoine Griezmann was sent off. Griezmann had earlier brought Atletico Madrid back into the game with a quickfire double in the first half. It had canceled out Salah and Naby Keita's goals in the first 13 minutes.

The defeat gave Liverpool a five-point advantage over Atletico Madrid at the top of the group. However, Simeone's bizarre behavior at the final whistle dominated the post-match talks. Klopp, who has previously stated that he disliked Atletico Madrid's style of play, was enraged at his adversary. It happened after Simeone declined a conventional handshake and instead ran straight down the tunnel.

“I don’t always greet (the other manager) after the game because I don’t like it,’ Simeone told reporters when asked about the incident at his post-match press conference. It’s not healthy for either the winner or the loser. I think of it that way. But now, when I see him, I’ll greet him without a problem.”

“It was a tough match against an opponent who has a great game, who usually wins matches by many goals. We did not start the match as we wanted and from the second goal we started the match we were looking for.”

“We had chances to put ourselves ahead. We played well in the second half and the goalkeeper (Alisson) made a great save again. The team responded well with when we were one down, but then they were awarded a penalty.”

Griezmann’s sending off for a high foot on Roberto Firmimo was a key moment in the game, with Liverpool later stepping up and capitalizing against their ten-man opposition.

Asked whether he agreed with Griezmann’s red card, Simeone replied:

“Last week or the previous one when we played in Milan, they sent off one of the Milan players (Franck Kessie). The referee can interpret it one way and then another, but the only important thing is what the referee saw.”

